Stacy Ann Pursley

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Stacy lost her two year battle with Ovarian Cancer. Her immense loss will be felt for a lifetime by those who knew and loved her.
Stacy was born July 22, 1969, in Irving, Texas, to parents, Robert Hale Pursley and Kay Magness Pursley. She graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1987. Following graduation, she attended Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy.
She had a wonderful 30+ year career working as an Occupational Therapist where she touched the lives of countless patients that saw her more as a friend than therapist. Her caring heart will leave a lasting legacy to her patients.
In her early 20’s she discovered her love of golf, which became one of her greatest passions. Golf was not just a game, it was a way of life. She also loved to play cards with family and friends, never missing an opportunity to cheat...even when caught.
Survivors that mourn her loss include her wife Amy Jones and her son Conner. Mother, Kay Pursley. Sisters Lisa (Lee) Virgel, and Tracy Kennedy. Nieces Jessica and Faith Virgel. Nephew, Wyatt Kennedy.
Stacy is preceded in death by her Father, Robert Pursley. Grandparents Bethel and Jessie Magness and Samuel and Mary Pursley.
Stacy wanted to thank her family and friends for all the love and support they have given throughout the years. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the countless prayers offered on her behalf. She faced her battle with cancer with grace, courage, and an unwavering faith in God.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Bridges Golf Club, 2400 Fred Couples Dr., Gunter, Texas, 75058 to begin at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you dedicate a donation in memory of Stacy. We have chosen to support the Cancer Research Institute. CRI’s mission is to save more lives by fueling discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all types of cancers. Donations can be made online at: https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/Forestacy
