Stephen Raymond Kilbourn
January 8, 1984 –
February 16, 2023
Stephen Raymond Kilbourn, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the age of 39. Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Jackson is assisting with final arrangements. There will be an informal celebration of life gathering at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A buffet of some of Stephen’s favorite foods will be served throughout. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite band T-shirt.
Stephen was born on January 8, 1984, in Bryan, Texas, and moved to the Brazosport area at the age of 4. He graduated from Brazoswood High School in 2002. He was a very talented musician and played the alto saxophone in the symphonic band and the jazz band. He loved marching season, and he also performed with the Winter Guard. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in government, with a minor in philosophy, from the University of Texas in Austin in 2006. He was a member of the Longhorn Band throughout his freshman year. In 2009 he received his law degree from South Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas, and was a member of the State Bar of Texas.
Stephen loved music, especially rock and roll, and he attended many concerts, with Sammy Hagar being his first. His favorite band was by far Incubus, whom he discovered when his mother chose some random CDs as a gift for him many years ago. He saw them many times in concert, and developed lasting friendships with like-minded fans through Incubus message boards. He most recently saw them on January 31st in Corpus Christi, singing along with them and his family in full enjoyment.
Stephen had a great love for sports. He spent many hours playing basketball for fun. He was an avid football fan, and tremendously enjoyed watching NFL and college football games. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, but like most Cowboys fans, it was a love/hate relationship. He was grateful that he was able to watch the 2023 Super Bowl game.
Stephen also made lasting friendships through World of Warcraft, which he began playing in 2006. He especially liked playing it with his brothers, and continued playing until his diagnosis in April. He rediscovered his love for the game when Classic was released, and continued to play until the neuropathy in his fingers would no longer allow him to. He loved the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you could bet that he would be there on opening night for each movie. He would scour the internet in search of hidden Easter eggs and theories. He loved watching movies, and enjoyed family movie nights at home with his parents, siblings, nephew, and niece. Stephen was adored by his family and every family gathering, from vacations to simple evenings, were that much more fun because of his wry sense of humor and laughter. He always tried to maintain a positive and optimistic attitude, and he used to sing often.
Stephen loved animals and nature in general. He especially loved horses and wolves. He greatly missed his cat Smokey.
Stephen was dealt a serious blow with his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in April of 2022. He faced it with courage and grit. He endured much over the next ten months, always with an amazing strength and fortitude. He liked his oncologist, the chemo nurses, and all the staff at the Lake Jackson Cancer center very much. They were very fond of him, as well, and appreciated his kindness and positivity, which he exhibited even when he was feeling poorly. As was usual, everyone he engaged with left with a smile.
Stephen was preceded in death by his uncles Royce Herrera Kilbourn and Leopoldo Herrera Kilbourn, grandfather Elmer Sheldon Kilbourn, Sr., great-grandmother Antonia Avila Rodriguez, great-uncle Herschel Kilbourn and his wife Jo Anna, great-aunt Lucy Musquiz, grandfather Jerry Franklin Stephenson, grandparents Elease and Carl La Bonte, and great-uncle Oscar Garcia.
Stephen is survived by his father, Everett Scott Kilbourn; mother, Laurie Genevieve Kilbourn; brother, Jeremy Scott Kilbourn; sister-in-law, Mariel Anel Bustamante Kilbourn; nephew, Daemon Michael Kilbourn; and niece, Alaina Diana Kilbourn; brother, Eric Leo Kilbourn; sister, Katherine Rhiannon Kilbourn; brother-in-law, Samuel Houston Parr; and nieces, Sage Genevieve Parr and Savannah Rain Parr; grandparents, Victoria Herrera Kilbourn and Juan Gonzalez; grandmother, Shirley Fae Stephenson; uncle, Tony Brett Kilbourn; aunt, Lourdes Kilbourn; cousins, Tony Brett Kilbourn, Jr., and Cory Kilbourn; uncle, Elmer Sheldon Kilbourn, Jr.; aunt, Nilda Garza Kilbourn; cousins, Arabella Kilbourn and Emma Rose Kilbourn; aunt, Janice Gayle Harrell; cousin, John Norman; cousin, Royce Michael Kilbourn and wife, Marie and their children; cousin, Anthony Brett (Toby) Perez; aunt, Carolyn Colleen Ferguson; uncle, Randy Ferguson; cousin, Evan James Varnon and his family; cousin, Colleen Christine Sloan; aunt, Sheree Kathleen Hall; uncle, William Hall, and cousins, Ashley Nicole Meinen and Reese Henry Hall; great-aunt, Nancy Bowery Deen, her husband and family; great-aunt, Ann Bowery Davis; great-aunt, Katherine Brewer and great-uncle, Martin Brewer; cousin, Amber Brewer and family; cousin, Keely Brewer and her husband.
