Teri Holt Visor
September 9, 1956 –
March 7, 2023
Teri Holt Visor, 66, passed away on March 7, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and adventure. Born on September 9, 1956, in Brownwood, Texas, Teri was the daughter of Louis Curtis Holt and Gayle Holt Parsons.
Teri lived a full and vibrant life, celebrating every moment and making lasting memories with her loved ones. She married Bruce Visor on September 24, 1994, and together they built a beautiful life, filled with travel, outdoor adventures, and cherished moments with family and friends.
Teri’s deep faith and love for her country were rooted in her upbringing, where she attended Angleton’s First Baptist Church as a child and developed a lifelong trust in God. Her father’s military service and her mother’s strong family principles instilled in her a deep appreciation for America and its freedoms.
Teri was a gifted accountant who worked for large corporations, local non-profits, and small businesses in her community. She also had a passion for road trips and adventure, traveling across the country with her girlfriends and visiting places as far as New York City and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Teri was known for her infectious positivity, kind spirit, and love for celebrating life. She treasured her friendships, whether they were lifelong connections with her childhood friends from Northside Elementary or new relationships she developed later in life.
Teri is survived by her husband, Bruce Visor; her mother, Gayle Holt Parsons; her step-daughters and their families, Tara Rolan (Wesley, Bryce, Wyatt and Cory), Taressa Visor-Morales (Richard and Sawyer); her brother, Jeff Holt (Sherri); her sister, Tracy Holt Delesandri (Jay); and her beloved nephew and niece and their families, Kyle Holt (Taryn, Levi, and Logan) and Kasey Holt Frank (Corey, Collin, Korbin, and Cameron).
Her father, Louis Holt; and her father and mother-in-law, Les and Rose Visor, preceded her in death.
A visitation and viewing will be held at Angleton’s First Baptist Church on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m., and a graveside burial at Angleton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Gayle Parson’s residence at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family choose to make a donation to one of Teri’s favorite local organizations, Angleton Christian School (976 Anchor Rd.), Angleton. Animal Control Adoption Center (535 S. Anderson), Wreath’s Across America (328 Cemetery Rd.), locally at Angleton Cemetery Association all located in Angleton, Texas 77515.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
Commented