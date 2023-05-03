Terry Alan Westbrook, (71), of Angleton Texas passed away on March 30, 2023. Terry was born on July 29, 1951, in Beeville, Texas, to parents, Thomas Alvin and Bernice (Wilson) Westbrook.
Terry graduated from Angleton high school in 1969. He went to Southwest Texas until he joined the National Guard, where he served six years.
Terry was an avid fisherman and later in life he became a guide. He loved teaching kids to fish. He was a long-time member of CCA in Brazoria County. He had a deep-rooted passion for coaching baseball with a success of passing on the love of hard nose baseball to everyone that would listen. He was a talented Pipe Designer for many years.
There wasn’t much he couldn’t do. He could build and fix just about anything, as he was a mountain of a man among men!
As hard of a man as he was, he always carried a soft spot for his Most loved aunt, Alene Westbrook, of Angleton, Texas.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Bernice Westbrook.
Those left to treasure his memory is his wife, Melinda Westbrook; children, Nathan Elliott Westbrook and Nicole Harlan, of Angleton, Texas and Natalie Elizabeth McManus (Westbrook) and Dan McManus, of Stuart, Florida; brothers and sisters, Gary Westbrook, of Clute, Texas, Cindy Simms and ( Van), of Crockett, Texas and Dianna Hibbs and (Doug), of Lee Summit, Missouri; grandchildren, Fallon Ford, Bailey Ford and Creighton Westbrook; and numerousother family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Scott officiating.
“So now faith hope and love abide, these three but the greatest of these is love”. 1 Corinthians 13:13.
The Family asks in advance that instead of floral arrangements any donations be directed towards the Alzheimer’s Foundation to carry on the Fight against Alzheimer’s!
