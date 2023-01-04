Texas June Egger Smith (79) passed away peacefully at home in Sweeny surrounded by family on January 2, 2023, while listening to the soothing tunes of Merle Haggard. June fought a courageous battle with lung cancer, and left this world with her full dignity and humor intact.
June was born at home on the farm in Indian Creek, Texas, on June 21, 1943, to Homer Oliver Egger and Stella Elizabeth Egger. She grew up a Daddy’s girl and inherited his hard work ethic, which she passed to her eight children. Her favorite things were family, friends, Elvis, cooking, crocheting, volunteering, and reading. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 8551 in Sweeny, and loved her VFW family tremendously.
June was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear.
June is survived by her son, Bobby Parker of Palacios, Alan Parker of Churchill, Steven Smith of Sweeny; Daughter, Teresa Brewer and spouse Tracy Brewer of Sweeny, and Darrell Smith and fiancé Leeann Newman of Sweeny. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ives Eugene Smith; father, Homer Oliver Egger; mother, Stella Elizabeth Egger; son, Gary Lee Parker; son, Kenneth Lynn Parker and daughter, Karettia June Rard.
Her wishes were not to have a formal funeral. Her children will be planning a celebration for friends and family to gather and share some of the many wonderful stories about her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the VFW Post 8551 in Sweeny, Texas.
Please visit our website at www.dixonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences, light a candle or gifts to the family.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
