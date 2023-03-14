In Loving Memory of Thomas Wesley Hines, 83, departed this life to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 10, 2023. Tom was born in El Campo, Texas, on August 8, 1939, to James Hines & Dorothea Smith Hines. He is preceded in death by his Wife Ann Bennett Hines, his parents and sister in law Betsy Wall.
He is survived by his children Wes Hines, Lisa Hines & Amy Hines Curtis; grandchildren Dalton & Ainsley Hines & Noah Curtis, son in law Robert Curtis, his brothers Melvin Hines & Michael Hines of Angleton, and nephews: Chock Taylor, David Taylor, Michael James Hines, Joey Hines, and niece Libby Taylor.
Known by most as “Tommy”, he spent his career traveling the world managing some of the largest industrial engineering projects in the modern era for Brown & Root and Fluor Corp.
Tommy loved playing golf with friends and spending time with his grandkids and family.
He was an Aggie through and through and would help a fellow Aggie out no matter what.
We will miss his dry humor; but more importantly his unconditional love for all of us. Rest forever in His Heavenly Peace. We love you Dad!
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, with burial to follow in Angleton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Thomas Wesley Hines.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
Commented