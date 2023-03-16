Tina Jeanell White-Webb 56, of Angleton went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church 29170 County Road 610, Angleton, Texas, with Reverend C. Thomas, Officiating. Interment will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, 600 W. Pleasant St., Brazoria.
On January 7, 1967, in Angleton, a beautiful baby girl was born to Israel L. White Sr. and Ruby Jean Tolbert-White whom they named Tina Jeanell White. She accepted Christ in her life at a very young age at New Bethel Baptist Church where she remained active in GA Girls and the choir until her health started to fail. Tina graduated from Angleton High School and went on to pursue her passion as a cosmetologist at Franklin Beauty School in Houston. She united in holy matrimony with David Webb on August 11, 2007. Together, the two were inseparable and shared two daughters, Nicole Bluitt and Dana Webb. During her younger years, Tina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing softball and played for Orange Crush from elementary to middle school. During high school, Tina was a manager for the track team. She found her passion when she enrolled in cosmetology classes. Doing hair and make-up was what she came to love and thoroughly enjoy. After high school, she decided to make her passion her career by obtaining a cosmetology license and becoming one of the best braiders in Angleton, where she had numerous of life long clients.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby J. Tolbert-White and her brother-in-law, Shawn Tucker.
Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her heartfelt memories are her husband, David Webb; two daughters, Nicole Bluitt and Dana Webb; father, Israel White, Sr., sisters, Sheila White, Demetral White, Tisha White, Tonya White; one brother, Israel White Jr. (Barbara); four grandchildren, Marcellus Turner, Maia Turner, Marleah Turner, and Mylan Thompson; one very special godmother, Frankie Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whom she loved and adored.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
