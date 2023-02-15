Tommy Lee Boehnke
If this were Tom writing this, it would go something like this:
Don’t be sad. I’ve lived a life that has been fulfilled in every way. I leave behind a trail of laughter, memories for a lifetime and stories that will make any author or screen writer strike a deal with Netflix and Paramount Plus!
I have lived in moments of despair, and I have lived in moments of triumph. I have lived on borrowed time and I have beat the odds time and again. To be given a second chance in life is a gift, a gift which I’ve never taken for granted.
I am grateful for my son Kyle and my daughter Brittany for they have truly given me life beyond measure. Every moment of my life whether good, bad or indifferent, my love for them will never die.
To my grandsons Peyton, Garrett and Grayson. Being your “Papa” was like wearing a badge of honor. How my eyes adored you in every way. Dustin you were like a son to me and Vanessa like a daughter. Your love always lifted me. And I’m grateful for the love you gave to me.
My parents John and Joy who raised me and loved me throughout my life, may they always know how much I love them. The unconditional love I will take with me, and I rest in that knowledge.
And to my sister Terri (Stayton), I will cherish the memories of growing up together.
I am grateful for friends and work wives, work sons, work daughters. The friendships in my workplace gave me purpose in my everyday life.
Life has a way of introducing itself in odd ways. I am grateful for those moments too. I had the privilege of finding and getting to know my brothers and a family I didn’t know I had. This gave me new perspective, and it brought me so much joy and a sense of belonging. This experience put me on a journey I didn’t even know I needed. And I am ever so grateful for this love we found.
Lastly, I am truly grateful for my wife, my best friend, my everything, Lesa! Without her, I would not have had this life. She has been my best friend, my shield, my champion, my confidant. Through it all, I wouldn’t change a thing. Because of Lesa, I was saved time and again. She was my lifeline to the end. Her love gave me life. She is and always will be the love of my life.
The finest years I ever knew
Were all the years I had with you
Fare thee well, my own true love. Farewell for a while, I’m going away.
Tom was and will always be that ray of sunshine we all look for in life. He brings a smile that is so deep and heartfelt you feel it the minute you see him.
He always made you feel that you belonged. He loved big. He loved life.
He has truly given us memories to last a lifetime with trails of laughter, and a beautiful love that will last forever and a day.
Visitation will be at Stroud Funeral Home, Friday, February 17, 2023, from 6:00-8:00. The funeral service will be at Stroud Funeral Home on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with internment at Danbury Cemetery.
Donations in Memory of Tom can be made to American Diabetes Association or Charity of your choice
Written by Diana Ruiz
Online condolences can be made to http://www.stroudfuneralhome.com
