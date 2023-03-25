Vincent Lee Ramirez Sr. 58 of Lake Jackson passed away on March 20, 2023, in Katy, Texas.
Vincent was born on August 11, 1964, in Freeport, Texas, to Adam Ramirez Sr and Guadalupe Velasquez.
Vincent is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Ramirez, father, Adam Ramirez Sr. and granddaughter Zaylin.
Left to treasure his memory are his children, Roxanne Pena (Fred), Vincent Lee Ramirez Jr (Amanda) and kids Charisma, Dominic, and Jayden; Steven Lee Ramirez; Brandon Lee Ramirez (Logan) and kids Brandon Jr, Rayden, and Novalie; Justin Lee Ramirez (Dulce). His mother, Lupe Velasquez, His sister Tina Marie Battle (Brad). Brother Adam Ramirez Jr. (Amy). Numerous loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Vincent was an active person in life who loved his family the most. His gorgeous, Linda, was his life. Vincent loved his immediate and extended family and always made every life event that involved them. He worked in the local plants doing many trades but his passion was drafting. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports including wrestling, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and basketball. Vincent was an avid pool player whose skills were known by many. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and softball. He enjoyed watching movies, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and his favorite show Frasier. Vincent loved all kinds of music but his favorite was Classic Rock. His passion was hosting BBQ and Crawfish Boils for anyone and everyone. He loved going to the beach, dancing away at a tejano dance, and just enjoying being with his friends. With his friendly personality, Vincent never met a stranger and once he got to know you, you became family. Vincent lived his life to the fullest and he touched many hearts with his passion for life.
Pallbearers will be Steven Ramirez, Justin Ramirez, Brandon Ramirez, Vincent Ramirez Jr, Dominic Ramirez, Devin Ramirez.
Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Garcia, Richie Hunt, Carlos Enriquez Jr., Jacob Mendoza, Joe Escobedo, Miguel Esparza.
Viewing services will be on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel with the Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
