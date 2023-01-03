Wesley Wayne “Red” Mitchell, 91, of Jones Creek, Texas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Wayne “Red” was born August 6, 1931 in Kosse, Texas, to James Wesley and Ila Muzetta Mitchell. He lived in Kosse until the family moved to Baytown, in 1941. Wayne as he was called by the family attended elementary school in G oose Creek and Robert E Lee High School. After school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Korea from 1953 to 1958. In September, 1961, he moved to Freeport, to help run the Freeport Bowling Lanes. During that time he met his best friend and the love of his life Beverly Voigt who he married in June, 1962. He worked as a longshoreman. Later he worked for ICI Construction and became a pipefitter for Pipefitters Local Union #211 for the next 50 years. During those years he bowled the first official 300 game in Brazoria County. He also found time to play and sing with The Ramblers who would also play for the nursing homes in the area. He loved traveling, camping, and fishing with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, grandson, James Wesley Shiflet; nephew, James Edward Mitchell; brother-in-law, Bill Bradbury, and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, of 60 years Beverly Mitchell; children, Mary M Serka (Phillip), Wanda J Dye, Wesley W Mitchell Jr (Anita); grandchildren, Bradley Serka (Maria), Lindsay Burmeister (David), Sarah Martinez (Ricky), Candice Sanderson (Kade), David Mitchell, Rachel Balusek; great-grandchildren, Brayden Sanderson, JS Serka, Kelis Martinez, Kalea Martinez, Lane Sanderson, Keely Martinez, Miles Serka, Sterling, Harrison, and Sylvia Burmeister; sister, Evelyn Bradbury; brother, James E. (Buddy) Mitchell (Kay); special family friends, Dave Mayberry, Mike Cox, and Jay King, and many other friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Kade Sanderson, Ricky Martinez, Brayden Sanderson, Lane Sanderson, Jay King, and Shawn Lease.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Lakewood Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Hwy 36, Jones Creek, Texas.
Interment will be at Jones Creek Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.