William Barry Bolton
February 11, 1948 –
May 1, 2023
William Barry Bolton was born in Marshall, Texas, on February 11, 1948, to Genie Bell Bolton and James Thurman Bolton. He passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, at the age of 75. He is now free from the burdens of this earth, and is in the presence or our Lord and Savior.
Barry grew up in Hughes Springs, Texas surrounded by friends and family. He graduated Hughes Springs High School in 1966. After graduation he went to Stephen F. Austin State University before transferring to Texas A&M University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1971. It was in 1969 while a student at this University that he married his first wife, Susan Hooton. While attending A&M he worked as a Co-op student at the Thiokol Ammunitions Plant in Marshall, Texas. He was selected to be a member of Tau Beta Pi, a National Engineering Honors Society, while a junior at Texas A&M.
After graduation from A&M, he was hired by Texaco in Port Arthur, Texas where he worked as a Process Engineer until 1978. His profession then took him to Bartlesville, Oklahoma to work as a Senior Project Engineer for Phillips Petroleum Company. In 1990, Barry was transferred to the Phillips Refinery in Old Ocean, Texas, eventually becoming the co-manger of that refinery. Barry retired from Phillips Petroleum in 2006. His strong inclusive leadership was the hallmark of his management style that earned him the respect of his co-workers.
During Barry’s employment with Texaco, he and his first wife, Susan (Bolton) Moss, lived in Port Arthur and eventually moved to Nederland, Texas where their son, Jason, and daughter, Laura where born. Barry and his family then moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma for several years before moving to Lake Jackson, Texas. While living there he was blessed with four grandsons who brought him much joy, happiness, and pride. In 1999 Barry married his late wife, Sherry Lewis.
Barry was an Eagle Scout and belonged to the Oder of the Arrow. He loved anything to do with the out-of-doors. He enjoyed hunting, camping, skiing, and was an avid fisherman, whether fishing in Texas lakes and streams, or catching halibut in Alaska.
Barry was proceeded in death by his parents Genie Bell and James Thurman Bolton, and his sister, Karen Grant, and late wife Sherry Bolton.
He is survived by his son, Jason Bolton and wife, LeAnne Bolton; his daughter, Laura Sepulveda and husband, Carlos Sepulveda, Jr.; his daughter, Andrea Ramirez and her husband, Lee Ramirez; he is also survived by grandsons, Caden and Connor Bolton, Carlos and Mateo Sepulveda, Levi and Lincoln Ramirez, Michael and Cameron Lewis. He also leaves behind many cousins, friends, and loved ones.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Landing at Watercrest in Pearland, Texas for their kindness, care, and support.
We love you, Dad, B’Paw. A Father like you is one that everyone needs; preciously rare. One that teaches, is generous, smart, kind, and unconditionally loving. You will forever be remembered and missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like those who wish to express their sympathy to consider making a donation to The Multiple System Atrophy Foundation at multiplesystematrophy.org
A Celebration of Life Memorial for Barry will be held on May 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapelwood First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas.
300 Willow Dr, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566
