December 13, 1942 –
December 25, 2022
William (Bill) Cecil Brooks, 80, of West Columbia, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2022. William began his life journey on December 13, 1942, in Boonville, Missouri, to parents Foster and Lela (McClammer) Brooks.
Bill grew up in Cairo, Missouri, graduating in 1960. It was then he met the love of his life, Kay, and after three years were married on May 25, 1963. His early career was working for Southwestern Bell Telephone which involved cutting trails through the Ozarks running phone lines and hanging under bridges over the Missouri River. In 1969, he hired on with DuPont at the Moberly Mo facility starting on the paint production line. After various roles in production, supervision, HR, and training he accepted the role of Project Manager. This position brought him and Kay to Texas in 1984 where he managed the Painting Program for DuPont at the BASF Freeport facility. He retired from DuPont in 1999.
Retirement did not slow him down though. After retirement, Bill became heavily involved with the 4H and FFA shooting programs. As a certified NRA instructor, he spent countless hours on the trap fields locally, and also traveling with his shooters for state and national meets. He also traveled to the Junior Olympics for trap and skeet. He always enjoyed the kids and loved shooting trap as much as they did.
Bill was a Trustee at St Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sweeney, a Life Member of Greenwood Gun Club, and a strong supporter of the Friends of the NRA. In his early years, he was a Boy Scout leader and Little League coach.
From his early years and through his life, Bill was an avid hunter, traveling the country and the world. Whether the Teton Mountains and Africa for big game, or walking a fencerow for Bobwhite, we was happiest in the field.
Those that preceded him in death include his parents.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife, Kay Brooks; children, sons, Curtis Brooks of La Vista, Neb and Kelly Brooks (Sandy) of Lake Jackson; Brothers and sisters, Mike Brooks of Columbia, Missouri; Patty Gosdin (Mike) of Shreveport, Louisianna; Tom Brooks (Lori) of Murphy, North Carolina. Grandchildren: Sara Kay Martinez (Alex) of Rosharon, Texas; Joshua Brooks of Lake Jackson, and Genaro Ortiz of Austin, Texas. Great-Grandchildren, Emiliana and Emmanuel Martinez, and numerous other family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Luke Lutheran Church, Sweeney, Texas, or to the FFA or 4H shooting teams
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
