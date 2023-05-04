William Gary Ellis

Faithful husband, loving father and grandfather, proud Navy veteran, fifth generation Texan and honorable man passed to eternal life at his home in West Columbia on May 1, 2023.
Gary was a man who treated everyone he met with respect, regardless of their status in life. He was an avid reader, especially of history, archaeology and the cosmos. He enjoyed visiting archaeological sites in Mexico with his beloved wife of 52 years, Estella.
He was born in El Campo, Texas on February 25, 1940 to Charles and Neva Ellis. His father, a native of Sweeny, Texas later built the home in West Columbia where Gary and his brother, Les, grew up on Ellis Lane and where Gary and Estella raised their family.
He was a proud member of the Columbia High School class of 1958 and held many fond memories of his classmates. He graduated with an associate degree in business administration from Wharton County Junior College and later attended Sam Houston State University. He served in the United States Navy from 1964 until 1966, in the early days of the Vietnam War, and served on the initial crew of the USS Bainbridge (DLGN-25) the Navy’s first nuclear-powered frigate. He was a 50-year member of St John’s Masonic Lodge #5.
A proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Gary learned the trade of heavy machinery operator and worked on many construction projects, including the South Texas Nuclear Plant. He retired from Brazoria County Precinct 1.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vanessa Nevalee Ellis; brother, Charles Leslie Ellis; father, Charles Lowell Ellis; and mother, Neva Mae Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Estella Ellis; daughter, Cynthia Ellis Rosen and husband, Randall; grandchildren, Celeste Maria Jones, Leon Jacobo DeLeon and Lillian Sophia Rosen.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Sweeny, Texas. A Rosary will precede the Mass. The family will receive visitors in the Church Hall following the service. He will be laid to rest privately.
