William Pryor “Bill” Womack
William Pryor “Bill” Womack went to be with his heavenly father on May 2, 2023. He was 75 years old.
Bill grew up in his hometown of West Columbia. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1966 and attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 1970. Anyone who knew Bill knows of his love for his Aggies. He owned and operated Womack Cattle Company for 50 years, not only a career but a job he loved doing. Bill met and married the love of his life, Crystal, and enjoyed 40 years of marriage. Bill was a man of faith, member of the Sweeny Church of Christ, loving husband, father, and Gramps. He loved spending time with his grandchildren playing and instilling into them all of the values that made him such a great man. He loved his community and followed in his parents’ footsteps by serving his community as a City Council member, City Judge, CBISD School Board President, and Columbia Historical Museum Board President just to name a few. He was passionate about preserving history and worked along many valuable community members to ensure everyone could learn the history of his hometown through the Columbia Historical Museum and the Rosenwald School. Though he never sought recognition for anything he did, he was honored as an Unsung Hero for Brazoria County, West Columbia Chamber Man of the Year multiple times, and Father of the Year. Although he led a very successful life, his greatest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren of whom he was so very proud. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, scuba diving, and rehabilitating animals with Crystal. Bill cherished his friends and was always the first to step in and help anyone in need. He will be remembered for his love of his family, love of his community, and his support of others.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Carr Womack of West Columbia; children, Liz Womack Swan of Houston, Randy Womack, and wife Melissa, of Missouri City, Laura-Sue Womack Karl and husband Kevin, of West Columbia; and his grandchildren Spencer, Graham, and Shepherd Swan, Carrson Karl, and Evia and Hubbell Womack.
He is preceded in death by his father, E.P. “Onkie” Womack, mother, Emma Womack, and brother, John E. Womack.
A private family service was held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Old Columbia Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Historical Museum or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, two organizations that were special to Bill.
Commented