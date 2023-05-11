William “Zeke” Wintjen went to be with his heavenly Father on May 7, 2023. Zeke was born March 13, 1965, in Coffeyville, Kansas to James and Gwynne Wintjen.
Zeke grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas graduating from Field Kindley High School in 1983 where he wrestled and played football. Zeke went on to play football at Coffeyville Community College and was part of the 1983 National Championship Football team playing defensive tackle. Zeke transferred to Missouri Southern State University in 1985 and finished his football career as an All American Defensive Tackle. Zeke received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1987 and began his teaching career at Webb City High School in Missouri. Zeke then taught and coached in Farmington, New Mexico for three years. In 1991, Zeke moved to Clute where he was employed by Brazosport Independent School District for 31 years as a teacher, coach, and maintenance director.
Zeke and Debbie met in August 1983 before starting Coffeyville Community College together. They dated throughout college and were married July 1, 1988. They were blessed with two sons, Zachary, and Bryson Wintjen. When not on the football field or supporting other coaches and sports, Zeke enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He so loved being Grandpa to his grandson Bennett Zeke Wintjen.
Zeke was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gwynne Wintjen.
Zeke is survived by his stepmother, Peggy Wintjen; his wife of 35 years, Debbie Wintjen; sons, Zachary Wintjen and wife Morgan, Bryson Wintjen; grandson, Bennett Zeke Wintjen; brothers, David Wintjen, Phil Wintjen and wife Denise; Nieces, Dixie Wintjen and Sarah Wintjen; Nephews, Tyler Wintjen and wife Chelsey, and Nick Wintjen and wife Regan.
Memorial Services will take place Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Lake Jackson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Zeke Wintjen Memorial Scholarship Fund or First United Methodist Church, Lake Jackson Youth fund.
