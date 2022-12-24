Funeral Services for Willie Sidney Williams, 89, of Cedar Lane, Texas, will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, Texas, with Pastor E. R. Simmons officiating and Pastor Michael A. Riddick, II eulogizing. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
Willie passed away on December 7, 2022, at Houston Methodist West Hospital in Katy, Texas.
She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Lane, Texas, and was under Watch Care at Lively Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Simonton, Texas.
She was a member with the Olive Leaf Chapter #219 – Order of the Eastern Star and the Heroines of Jericho, the Matagorda-Brazoria County Cancer Society, and Assistant Secretary for Lincoln Southern District Association, Inc.
She was employed by Matagorda General Hospital in Bay City where she worked as a Nurse’s Aide in the nursery for 15 years.
Willie is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Arie Anna Harrison; her granddaughter, Latresa Sidney; her grandson, Renold Sidney; sisters, Georgia Griggs and Johnnie Helms; and brothers, Sam Farris and Rayfield Partain.
She leaves to cherish her m emories, sons, William Sidney, Jr. (Lisa), Cedar Lane; Henry Sidney (Lena), Clear Lake; and Buster Sidney (Gloria), Missouri City; daughters, Dorothy Thomas, Lake Jackson and Mary Carter (Mel), Fulshear; sisters, Dorothy DeVaughn (Johnny) Pearland; Joyce Robinson, Freeport; Earnestine Bailey (Nathan), Los Angeles, California; Bertha Edison (Robert), Sugar Land; and Linda Griggs, Rosharon; brother, Howard L. Harrison, Santa Maria, California; Best Friend, Betty Alexander; Friend/Caregiver, Patty James; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Ronald Sidney, Orrick Sidney, Eric Gee, Shannon Sidney, Selwyn Thomas, Dorian Thomas, Justin Flakes and Darion Gee.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton. A Wake Service will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A visitation will also be at the church on Thursday, December from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
