ACCLAIM
It has been quite a few years since the historic Antonelli’s Root Beer Stand in Freeport Municipal Park has been open for business. That’s about to change, and it is for a very good cause.
Freeport City Council this week granted a lease to Rey Gonzales, founder of the Feeding Hearts Ministry, which has been providing free meals every Sunday at the park. She will operate the stand, selling drinks and snacks, to raise money for the ministry. The building also will be turned into home base for her weekly meal distributions.
We honored Gonzales as an Unsung Hero last year as her ministry was in its early stages. She depends mostly on donations to put the simple meals together, feeding more than 100 people most weeks. Support from the stand will allow her to stabilize and expand her mission.
The Antonelli’s stand needs some stabilizing, too, as the city closed it several years ago because of its poor condition. In exchange for Gonzales’ supporters making repairs to bring it up to code, the city approved forgiving the lease payments for the first few months.
It is a great combination of a building with deep roots in the community being put to use for a valuable ministry to deepen its own roots.
ACCLAIM
Special egg hunt welcomes those with sensory challenges
The screams of children taking off at the start of an egg hunt brings smiles to a lot of those who watch the mayhem, but not every child can handle the sensory overload it can cause.
Lake Jackson put together a special hunt last week for those children, giving them an opportunity to experience a joyful tradition of Easter.
More than 40 families came to the Adaptive Egg Hunt at the Doris Williams Civic Center for children with various disabilities or limitations.
“We gave away over 50 items, gift baskets, gift cards, all kinds of stuff,” Lake Jackson Parks Coordinator David Kautz said. “This is a safe spot for kids to come in and make sure they can hunt for Easter eggs.”
A balloon egg hunt was available in the plaza room for children who might be visually impaired; all 500 eggs were attached to different colored balloons and once retrieved they released the balloons onto the ceiling.
Over 3,500 eggs covered the ballroom floor, and were gone within minutes once the hunt began.
It gave children who might otherwise be left out because of their special needs a chance to experience a beloved tradition. Lake Jackson organizers deserve applause for making it happen.
A SHAME
Elected officials being targeted over policies
Before Janet Protasiewicz had even been declared the winner of a special election to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, members of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature already were putting plans together to remove her from office.
Protasiewicz’s victory put Democrats in charge of Wisconsin’s high court for the first time in 15 years. She brought experience and viewpoints with which the state’s GOP lawmakers don’t agree, so despite the will of the voters, the push is on to remove her from the bench.
Not because she’s corrupt. Just because she has liberal views.
In Tennessee, lawmakers who stood with protesters calling for legislative action following the shooting spree at a private Nashville school faced expulsion from the House of Representatives there. While the hundreds of protesters chanted for action, the three Democrats moved to the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and joined in.
The Republican leadership compared those protests to the Jan. 6 insurrection, even though they did not disrupt legislative action or engage in life-threatening violence. Some jostling was all that could be seen on video of the protest.
As of Thursday evening, one of the legislators had been expelled while a second escaped ouster by a single vote. A decision on the third had not been made at the time of this writing.
“We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy,” said Rep. Justin Jones, who lost his fight against expulsion.
The actions against the Tennessee lawmakers and Protasiewicz are possible because one party has a supermajority. Using that to enact partisan retribution over policy disagreements subverts democracy and the will of the voters who put them in office.
