ACCLAIM
The cliché about it being better to be lucky than good could have applied to Brazoswood High School drummer Leelan Jackson, but the fortuitous timing that earned him a place on the all-state orchestra shouldn’t overshadow the immense talent he has.
He is just one of the high school singers and musicians in Southern Brazoria County selected as a Texas Music Educators Association all-state performer. All will be headed to the organization’s state conference next week in San Antonio for clinics and a concert.
That concert will feature music from “West Side Story,” the 1957 Stephen Sondheim musical inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Because the production requires someone with expertise on a drum kit — Jackson’s forté — judges added him as a fifth percussionist.
Also attending are a couple of repeat all-state singers, Angleton High School seniors Olivia Smith and Amy Martinez. Both already have an impressive collection of achievements, with Smith scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall this month and Martinez finished third in a national talent competition for a Spanish-language broadcaster.
They are joined by Angleton sophomore oboist Zen Smith, whose resume is equally impressive. She has twice been among the winners of the Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition and performed with the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
Columbia High School is sending two singers to the conference, sophomore Alex Stroud and senior Daniel Maus, who earned places in the all-state choir. It is the second time Maus has made all-state and the first for Stroud.
Both of the boys have been singing since they were young and both of them honed their chops as members of the First Baptist Church of Brazoria Choir, which is led by Maus’ mother.
While all-state is the top tier, the field of local singers and musicians who made it to the region level is quite impressive, as well, and indicative of the breadth of young talent in Southern Brazoria County and the quality of the music educators who guide them.
ACCLAIM
Freeport meeting about downtown sets example
Three groups with different visions of how to revitalize Freeport’s downtown accomplished something unusual in the city — they had a productive meeting.
Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Freeport Economic Development Corp. and the Main Street Advisory Board cleared the air on perceived differences then planted the seeds of compromise for future meetings by addressing real issues.
No name-calling, veiled accusations or paper-waving. Just conversation with the best interests of the city in mind.
One of the main points of contention is whether there should be residential allowances in the commercial district. Downtown now has predominantly retail and office occupants, but Councilman Jeff Peña wants to use space in the buildings he owns for people to live in.
Experts on downtown revitalization from the state Main Street Commission recommend against mixing the two uses, but the local arm expressed a willingness to give ground on the matter. New Freeport EDC Executive Director Robert Johnson pointed to the need for rules to facilitate historic preservation and to avoid a hodgepodge of designs and uses.
He liked Peña’s suggestion of involving realtors, financiers and architects involved in the discussions.
“I think we’re hearing the roots of a compromise,” Johnson said.
Freeport has had an inconsistent approach to its downtown resurgence, ranging from pie in the sky, indifference and neglect. Putting the entities with a mission of energizing the district in the same room might finally move the discussions from wish list to real progress.
A SHAME
Few complaining voices cancel high school play
The small village of Middlefield, Ohio, east of Cleveland is well known for its prominent Amish community. Most times.
Unfortunately, this week it is better known for a decision based on the prudish mindsets of long-ago times that led to the cancellation of a play at the local high school.
The drama department at Cardinal High School, which has about 300 students spread across its four grades, had been rehearsing for its spring musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The play is a fictional account of a middle school spelling competition that features six tween characters candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives.
Based on a book by Rachel Sheinkin, it won six Tony Awards when it debuted in 2015 and ranked as the fourth most-popular musical staged by U.S. high schools, according to the Educational Theatre Association.
The local school board quashed the production, however, after receiving complaints about its content. It applied a long-standing policy against “vulgar” material in the district to determine the PG-13-level play was inappropriate and pulled the plug, even after alternatives to the objectionable items were put in place.
Administrators and board members emphasized they did not give prior approval to the play, which cost the school $1,745 in rights fees.
It’s a reasonable discussion as to whether content is fitting for a particular community. What wouldn’t cause someone to blush in Houston could bring out protest marches in rural East Texas. In this case, the shame is because of the low bar set to appease less than a handful of people who complained.
According to one report, there were three emails sent expressing concerns about the play — one for subject matter, one for language, and one for a passing reference to Jesus.
Too often we allow the few to dictate what is right for the masses, which is what happened here. No groundswell erupted, just three people who believed their version of right and wrong should apply to everyone in the community.
Our recommendation to those putting together the school’s performance of “Spelling Bee,” predominantly parents and volunteers, is to find an alternate venue and let the curtain go up on the play — and down on the repressive voices trying to stop it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.