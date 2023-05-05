ACCLAIM
We have frequently heaped praise upon the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council’s Signing Day program, and rightly so. Conducted in conjunction with school districts’ trade programs, Signing Day connects students with well-paying industry jobs the day they receive their diplomas.
Seventy-nine high school seniors make up the most recent class, officially signing their offer sheets Monday night to work with county petrochemical plants, contractors and other industry partners. While most new graduates, many of whom are pursuing college degrees, will be scrambling to support themselves with low-wage jobs, these 79 are starting on their career path with a well-paying position.
The program, started five years ago, has grown from 11 applicants in its first year to 200 this spring. The number of job offers also has grown significantly, with this year’s class up from 48 students signing with companies last year.
It is somewhat disappointing, however, not enough jobs were available for more of the students — the 79 signees represent only about 40 percent of the applicants. That more weren’t offered most likely relates more to the state of the economy and petrochemical industry than the quality of the candidates.
Congratulations to the students who received offers, and we look forward to see in the BCPC program continue to grow in the years to come.
ACCLAIM
School trainer rewarded for taking his job seriously
Let’s be honest. When most of us were in high school, the athletics trainers were either the girls who had a thing for jocks or the boys who didn’t have the ability to compete themselves.
Times have changed. Jamaal Jones proves it.
The Angleton High School sophomore takes his role as an athletics trainer seriously, working to help athletes heal and prevent them from becoming injured in the first place. More than a kid with water bottles, he is committed to being knowledgable about the job and learning the science behind being an athletics trainer.
That dedication paid off with a scholarship to the prestigious Athletic Training Camp at Texas State University this summer. From about 20 nominees, Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine chose him for the full-funded trip to the camp.
“He does everything, even stuff we’ve never asked for, and he’s worked almost every sport,” Angleton High Assistant Athletic Trainer Brittany Rubley said. “I don’t think we’ve had another student trainer do that.”
He not only cares for injured athletes, Jones also takes charge of other aspects of the athletic training department at the high school, Angleton High Head Athletic Trainer Jessica Frankum said.
“I’m excited to be able to go. It’s always important to learn more. I’m just happy I got the opportunity to do so,” Jones said. “I’ve never played really any sports, and I can be around sports and also combine the medical field with it.”
Congratulations to him.
A SHAME
SLAPP it upside the head
It is a mission of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to make it less onerous for big businesses and people with deep pockets to punish the people they disagree with. A Texas House committee gave his mission its stamp of approval this week, and those who believe in the First Amendment need to stand up to it.
The House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee on Wednesday approved on a 6-3 vote and amended version of Senate Bill 896, the Texas Tribune reported. It would revise the 2011 Texas Citizens Participation Act, known as the anti-SLAPP law, which is designed to protect people and companies from lawsuits aimed at intimidating or punishing them for exercising their First Amendment rights. SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation.
Major media and civil rights organizations across the political spectrum oppose weakening the anti-SLAPP law, and everyday Americans should, too. The law is in place to prevent inflicting thousands of dollars in legal fees and years of litigation on a person or company who said something the plaintiff didn’t like through a baseless lawsuit.
SB 896 would change the dismissal under the anti-SLAPP law. Currently, the target of a SLAPP lawsuit can file a motion to dismiss the suit and if the trial court judge denies the motion, the defendant may file an immediate appeal — and the case is stayed while an appeals court takes it under consideration, according to the Tribune. The bill would remove that automatic stay from state law, reducing it to an automatic 45 days, if a judge finds that the motion to dismiss is frivolous or was filed with the sole purpose of delaying a case.
That change could cause defendants to have to fight on two fronts — appealing the initial lawsuit while preparing to defend themselves against it if the appeal is rejected. That provision would only make SLAPP lawsuits more effective, bankrupting the little guy and small businesses who don’t have the financial means to fight back.
