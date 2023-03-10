ACCLAIM
For a quarter-century, Carolyn Johnson dedicated herself to providing Southern Brazoria County young adults the best opportunity close to home to further their education and advance their skills.
Johnson retired from the Brazosport College Board of Regents late last month as she deals with some health issues. Her presence on the board and the leadership she provided will be missed.
In partnership with longtime college president Millicent Valek, who also headed into retirement at the end of 2021, and her fellow regents, Johnson played a significant role in growing the college — with more facilities, increased enrollment and expanded programs, including offering bachelor’s degrees, one of the first community colleges in Texas allowed to do so.
Johnson has been a big proponent of the college and a big part of it doubling its size, Board Chairman Robert Perryman said. The Clarion, the Dow Academic Center, the Sadler Health Sciences building, Center for Business and Industry Training, BCPC Welding Technologies Laboratory and the college police department all were added during Johnson’s tenure, he said.
“We’re going to miss her knowledge and wisdom. I still call her,” Perryman said. “She has a lot of wisdom and knowledge about how things work. We’re going to miss her just because she’s so positive and such a big supporter of what we do.”
Johnson lent her sharp mind and opinions to other community and industry organizations, but her legacy is firmly rooted on the college’s successes during her quarter-century of service as a regent. It would be fitting for the college to createn a permanent form of recognition for her on campus.
Ahlquist, Cordoba define community leadership
Neldia Ahlquist has spent most of her adult life giving back to the community she loves, receiving as much reward for doing so as the people and organizations she helps. It’s part of what inspires her to continue working, she said. It’s also why the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce honored her Wednesday as its Woman of the Year.
Jason Cordoba, a Brazoswood graduate who returned to Lake Jackson to open his own law firm, is setting the standard for a new generation of givers. Still in his early 40s with a young family, he dedicates himself to community causes. He has held seats on the boards of Heritage Bank, Lake Jackson EMS, Brazoria County Dream Center, Brazosport Symphony, Southwest SIDS Research Institute and Helping Hands and Hearts Hospice.
As many community leaders reach retirement age, Cordoba sets the example for his peers of selfless service. His work earned him Man of the Year recognition from the chamber.
“We’re called to help people. We’re called to pass on our blessings that we receive,” he said. “Find ways to serve and find ways to give back, and remember the people around who supported to get you where you got to. Try to give back and pass it on to others.”
The honorees are part of the fabric of the community, giving their time, knowledge and heart to making Southern Brazoria County a phenomenal place to live.
“I love working,” Ahlquist said. “Helping people, or being with people, what can I do for somebody today? That’s what I want to do. That’s what keeps me going.”
It’s what keeps our community going, too.
A SHAME
No, we can’t secede
The Texas Tribune this week provided its latest update to a story first published back in 2016 laying bare the realities of the calls for Texas secession.
The Lone Star State doesn’t have a special provision in its annexation agreement to skip out of the union at its whim, and all 50 members of the United States have no course for severing from the union.
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, provided the impetus for the news organization’s most recent update. He filed a resolution Monday that, if passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, would have voters decide whether to secede. It supports the Texas Republican Party platform call for such an election.
Just as telling people who don’t like the current president or some other element of the current political environment that they can go live in another country, it’s foolish to stomp our feet and storm off like an insolent teenager, slamming the door and screaming “We hate you!” Think about what secession actually would mean every time we hear a cry for Washington to send more money for the border or aid after a natural disaster.
