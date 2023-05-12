ACCLAIM
Jose “Joe” Lopez had long odds when he decided to run for Clute City Council, and he knew it. Without much name recognition, he would be up against a popular business professional in Amy Condon and longtime Clute volunteer firefighter and now Fire Chief Mike Doucet.
“I knew I was the underdog coming into this, and I love a good underdog story,” Lopez said late Saturday. “I had to hustle today, and my supporters showed up, and I’m very appreciative about that.”
Lopez benefited from knowing a lot of people in Clute, having been raised in the city. He knew when he bought his house there, he wanted to serve and become a leader. He didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and when we talked to him after the final numbers came in Saturday night, he had yet to absorb his victory.
“I guess I was just very determined to go out there and make contact with my supporters just to remind them,” Lopez said. “Some of them forget. They were like, ‘I thought it was still early voting.’”
All three candidates were worthy choices to represent Ward D, but Lopez’s victory shows that anyone with the desire to serve should not shy away from stepping up no matter how long the odds.
Congratulations to him and all the other winners from Saturday who threw their hats in the ring out of a desire to improve their communities and those who fell short of that goal for running positive, issue-based campaigns.
ACCLAIM
Penguin Project about giving them a chance
Putting on a full-scale production of the iconic “Wizard of Oz,” with all its singing and dancing, is a challenge under any circumstances. Those who put it together for last weekend’s performances with the Penguin Project knew their special stars would be up for it.
The Penguin Project puts kids and young adults with special needs in the spotlight as performers, paired with mentors on stage to help the process. It gives those performers their time on stage, decked out in whimsical costumes — an opportunity they usually wouldn’t have.
The result is a production that fills both the audience with a unique joy and appreciation for the performers always anxious to provide it. That shared spirit between mentor and actor, audience and cast is inescapable.
“I like hanging out with my friends. I feel like I can be myself; everyone has their own talent,” said Hannah Fort, who plays Dorothy. “I like singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ It’s relaxing.”
Most of those connected with this year’s performance returned after participating in the inaugural Penguin Project show a year ago. We’re sure many in the audience had no connection to the cast or Center Stages but wanted to see these exceptional young people put their hearts into their characters.
Bravo to those who relished their time in the spotlight and those who gave them that opportunity.
A SHAME
Legislature lets state’s teachers down again
The most telling comment in a Texas Tribune story lamenting the lack of a serious investment in teachers by the Texas Legislature this session came at the end.
“I feel like I’m not valued. I’m not a priority,” said Chana Jones, a kindergarten teacher in Snyder ISD.
Most of the bills which would have given a significant bump to the state’s teachers died on their way to the chamber floors. Senate Bill 9, one of the bills with the best chance of passing, provided bonuses — one-time payments, not raises — including higher stipends for those in districts with significantly lower costs of living. House Bill 100 focuses on the minimums teachers have to be paid as opposed to increases across the board.
Texas, one of the wealthiest states in the country, is well behind the national average for teacher pay. Its leaders’ priorities are dictating what can and cannot be taught in the classroom or stocked in a library and pulling money away from public education toward vouchers to schools with lesser accountability and standards.
“We have teachers in our state who are driving Ubers at night and selling their own blood plasma for extra money,” said state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin. “We have so much money that the decision not to help our teachers and our students is immoral to me.”
The state has a serious problem with teacher retention, and it had a significant pot of money to get serious about fixing it. The Texas Legislature has failed to do so, and sadly, that doesn’t surprise teachers.
