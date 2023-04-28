A SHAME
The r umors wafting through West Columbia over plans for the Columbia Historical Museum hopefully have dissipated after city leaders and museum representatives cleared the air this week.
Mayor Laurie Kincannon was right on target in saying a lack of communication between the two entities is behind the spread of rumors, which people too easily are taking as the gospel truth. The largest is that the city wants the state to take over the locally run museum, which includes the main building as well as the adjoining historic Rosenwald School.
That’s just not true, Kincannon and city council members assured the museum association board members Monday night. A proposed partnership with the Texas Historical Commission, which the board rejected, aimed to better promote the city’s history, not rob the local stewards of their mission to preserve it, Kincannon said.
The chilly relationship can be traced to the expiring lease for the museum building, which the historical association has rented from the city for $1 a year. The lease ends Sept. 30, and association members fear what the new agreement could include. The terms of the deal are still being put together by the city’s lawyer, Kincannon said, and she couldn’t offer much insight into what they might be.
Museum officials are anxious to find out, and the not-knowing is part of the problem, board member Barbara Stubbs said.
“We just want to get on the same page,” she said. “What we want to be able to do is move forward with a resolution with the city that we can maintain our museum.”
The Columbia Historical Museum and Rosenwald School are gems for the city to promote its history, joining them with the Varner Hogg and Levi Jordan historical sites, First Capitol Replica and other monuments to where Texas began. Working together will strengthen the community’s goal of becoming a history destination, and allowing rumors to cloud the mutual objective does a disservice to West Columbia.
ACCLAIM
Luby’s extends its life
The parking lot outside Luby’s in Lake Jackson appears to have more cars in it most afternoons than would have routinely been seen in the not-so-distant past, likely because people wanted to grab their last meals there before the cafeteria restaurant’s expected closure.
Those diners got good news this week when The Facts learned Luby’s isn’t going anywhere soon, the deal for its building announced late last year having fallen through.
Don’t confuse those circumstances as a commutation of its death sentence. The building remains for sale, and undoubtedly an interested buyer or developer will put the right deal together. But it is a respite for the restaurant whose demise has been spared multiple times.
Dedicated diners should continue to support Luby’s and its hard-working staff for as long as they can.
Cheat sheet puts Biden, reporter in a bad light
When a person we want to interview asks us for questions in advance, we politely decline to provide them. While we might outline some of the topics we intend to broach, we keep the specifics to ourselves, which is the way all ethical journalists are expected to operate.
A member of the White House press corps is under scrutiny after a zoom lens caught a cheat sheet in President Joe Biden’s hands showing the picture and name of the Los Angeles Times reporter scheduled to ask the first question during a Thursday news conference and what she would ask. The cheat card also included how Biden should answer the question, which had to do with increasing domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
That is a serious breach of journalistic standards if the reporter did, as many in the media gotcha game are claiming, submit her question in advance.
The Times denies that’s what happened, and the White House points out that briefing notes about topics that might be addressed are common materials for presidents and other politicians. But it is a bad look both for the press corps and a president whose cognitive ability is a major campaign issue.
