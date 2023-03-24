ACCLAIM
Local youth organizations do what they can to keep their doors open to children from families that might lack the financial means to pay registration fees and other expenses related to participation. Some provide grants, others waive fees and donations ensure baseball cleats and other necessities can be provided.
Damon goes above and beyond most communities, making the love for baseball the only requirement for a child to suit up.
The small, unincorporated area in northwestern Brazoria County has a fundraiser that brings in enough money each year to make Damon Little League participation free to all children. It’s been that way for more than 15 years now.
“We revived the Little League back in 2007,” former league president Greg Gray said. “We didn’t want to charge the kids anything. So, we decided we’re going to do something where we can raise it all, and they don’t have to pay anything.”
This year’s barbecue cook-off and auction at the West of the Brazos Bar and Grill brought together 24 cook-off teams, and the event raised more than $21,000. Besides the auction, some small equipment and a tractor were donated to help the association maintain the fields.
That dedication to supporting local children shows up frequently in Damon, demonstrating the tight-knit nature of the community. Removing a barrier to a child’s participating in a sport they love and the camaraderie it yields benefits they will carry throughout life.
Resource fair reaches those who will benefit
When the organizers of an event intended to promote ways people can improve their lives are surprised at how many resources are available, it shows why that event is needed.
The Community Resource Fair hosted Saturday at Clute Municipal Park included nonprofit organizations that can help meet meet financial needs, deal with emergencies, obtain mental health services and feed their families. Brazosport College provided information on how it can help people find careers through education, and Bikers Against Child Abuse raised awareness about their cause.
Brazoria County Crime Victims Liaison Laura Gonzalez identified the need for the resource event and decided to have it in Clute, a city often overlooked when similar events take place in favor of its Brazosport neighbors to the north and south. Clute Police Sgt. Chris Dubois and the department quickly jumped in to help pull things together.
The breadth of available resources opens people’s eyes.
“When you have organizations that people aren’t aware that they even exist, how can you utilize their services?” Dubois said. “So I think it’s going to benefit everybody, whether it’s an organization offering assistance or it’s somebody that lives locally that can’t afford or doesn’t have transportation that they can come here and get this information.”
Gonzalez plans to organize similar events for other parts of Brazoria County, with West of the Brazos communities next on her list. She and all those who saw the need and stepped up to address it are to be commended for connecting people with the resources they need.
