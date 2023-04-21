ACCLAIM
It has to be hard to walk away from $8.9 million, especially knowing how much good it could do for a small city with big needs. That’s what makes Freeport City Council’s decision to do just that Monday night especially laudatory.
Major Brooks Bass cast the tie-breaking vote twice that essentially turned down Port Freeport’s settlement offer over three condemnation lawsuits in the city’s East End. The port’s need to round out its portfolio of properties in the city for future growth is no secret, and both sides worked over several weeks to avoid having a court decide things.
Not surprisingly, the deal had some strings attached for the city. The property would have been deannexed from Freeport, and the city would have to make infrastructure improvements at its own expense and replace a lift station serving the area. In return, voters would have to approve encroachment by the port into areas deemed off-limits in the agreement.
Now the eminent domain proceedings will move forward, and it’s largely understood the port will succeed in getting the last of the East End land. But Freeport’s residents should be grateful to see their elected leaders wipe the dollar signs from their eyes and stand on the principle.
ACCLAIM
Law enforcement gets deserved place in spotlight
Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne speaks for many of us who have never worn a badge.
“It’s amazing what y’all have to do day in and day out,” Payne said to the crowd at last week’s 100 Club of Brazoria County banquet.
The annual event brings together the county’s law enforcement community for a deserved round of applause and to honor officers nominated by their departments for recognition as the county Officer of the Year. That honor went to one of the county’s newest agencies — Officer Travis Gibbens of the Iowa Colony Police Department.
“On October 5, 2022, he responded to a domestic violence call where the husband attacked his wife,” Payne said. “Upon arrival, Officer Gibbens witnessed the husband actively chasing and attempting to stab his wife. Officer Gibbens attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally to no avail. He ended up having to discharge his firearm which ultimately stopped the threat. His quick decision-making certainly saved that woman’s life.”
Gibbens accepted the honor and engraved weapon with humility. So did the other seven nominees.
The club bestowed a special honor on Joe King, who served 24 years as Brazoria County sheriff and eight years as county judge before retiring. Struggling with health issues, he could not attend the banquet to accept the Friend of Law Enforcement award.
Congratulations to those who were nominated for the award this year and to all the quality officers who unselfishly protect us without making it into the spotlight.
A SHAME
Elected officials go too far in attacking newspaper
There are a lot of elected officials who are not fans of the media, be they major national outlets or small-town journalists trying to tell the stories of their community and hold those officials accountable. When someone takes a shot at us for doing our jobs, it comes with the territory.
What shouldn’t is when a group of officials conspire to use the power of government to punish reporters and newspapers for reporting things they don’t like. It especially shouldn’t get to the point where those officials make veiled threats of silencing the reporters.
The McCurtain (Oklahoma) Gazette-News released portions of an audio recording made following a March 6 county commission meeting in which McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and three other county officials — sheriff’s Capt. Alicia Manning, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix — are heard expressing their displeasure with reporters Bruce and Chris Willingham. Jennings tells Clardy and Manning “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” and the sheriff responded, “I’ve got an excavator.”
Jennings also said he knows “two or three hit men” in Louisiana, adding “they’re very quiet guys.”
Bruce Willingham told the AP the recording was made when he left a voice-activated recorder inside the room after a commissioners’ meeting because he suspected the group was continuing to conduct county business after the meeting had ended, in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act. His lawyers assured him how he obtained the recording was perfectly legal, despite claims by the sheriff’s office it is not.
Chris Willingham also is suing the department after Manning told a third party during a teleconference the reporter exchanged marijuana for sexually explicit images of children from a man who had been arrested on child sex abuse image charges. He also claims deputies tried to get a warrant for his phone to find out who the sources were for an unflattering series he did about the department.
More than 100 people protested outside the county courthouse Monday calling for those who participated in the conversation to resign. So far, only Jennings has done so, though an investigation ordered by Oklahoma’s governor could increase the pressure on the others.
We’re sure they were “just kidding” will be part of the defense, but incidents like the politically motivated assault on the Capital Gazette in 2018 and other violent attacks on journalists make it no joke.
