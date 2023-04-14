ACCLAIM
It usually doesn’t take much time when someone drops a bag of money on your doorstep to find ways to spend it. That was the case with the Brazoria County Parks Department, and the satchel of sawbucks came courtesy of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council.
Parks Director Bryan Frazier made the announcement this week in Commissioners’ Court that the council would provide $210,000 to put toward new playground equipment at Surfside Jetty Park. The donation is expected to cover the cost of both the equipment, its installation and a canopy to keep it in the shade.
“That is real money that is not local taxpayers’ dollars, so it lets us do that and keep those appropriated monies for other things,” Frazier said. “To say that the parks department, or on behalf of Brazoria County, that we owe them thanks is kind of an understatement.”
It’s also a great synergy between the project and the real-world objectives of both the parks department and the petrochemical council. Parks representatives urge people not to leave behind their plastic bottles, and the petrochemical industry is promoting its efforts to reduce the amount of plastic put into the waste stream.
“It’s been a long project in the making but we’re really glad to be able to do this,” MEGlobal Americas spokeswoman Trish Thompson said. “It will give us an opportunity to highlight the importance of plastics recycling in a location that makes sense. This is really another testament to our companies and their commitment to sustainability.”
The county needed to replace the equipment because the elements, including the salt air at the beachside park, caused the old playground to deteriorate. It became a hazard and the department had to remove it, Frazier said.
Contributors to the council’s donation include MEGlobal Americas, Dow Chemical, BASF, Freeport LNG, Shintech, K-Bin, Shin-Etsu, Olin Corp., Port Freeport, DSM, Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas Freeport, Ineos, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical and LyondellBasell.
It likely will be about six months after the new equipment is ordered before the playground is open, Frazier said. The department hopes to place the order as soon as possible, and it will take several months to arrive, he said.
The donation is just another example of local industry stepping up for the betterment of the community.
Reporter admits she ‘screwed up royally’
No one gets everything 100 percent right 100 percent of the time, and that especially is true in journalism, where much of what we report is provided by others and not things we see with our own eyes. We place value on the credibility of the person, agency or document on which our reporting is based on an effort to deliver accurate, fair information.
What sets information sources apart is whether they admit to having biases — we all do — and admit to getting things wrong when that inevitably happens. Those two things, especially in the arena of cable and streaming news, do not happen often enough.
Ana Kasparian did both Wednesday during her program on The Young Turks channel, acknowledging she “screwed up royally” in her extensive reporting and commentary about former Florida Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones.
Jones gained notoriety early during the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration purposely underreported the number of virus-related deaths in the state. That didn’t prove to be true, nor did her claims authorities had executed a shock-and-awe raid on her family home. She later would post a manipulated letter purporting to show the Florida Department of Health validated her allegations and Jones recently claimed that her son had been kidnapped by authorities even though she herself turned him in for threatening to shoot up a school.
Clearly, the fog of policy disagreement over how best to respond to the pandemic and Kasparian’s admitted disdain for DeSantis resulted in her fully buying Jones’ initial story, fueling its spread among major media outlets. Even when Jones’ lies were revealed, the initial narrative refused to die.
“Part of the reason why I screwed up is because I had all of these biases, of course, against Ron DeSantis. And I don’t really feel bad about that because I think Ron DeSantis has done some pretty terrible things in the state of Florida, but it becomes a problem when that bias blinds you to what the facts of various stories happen to be,” Kasparian said.
“And I should have done my due diligence, I failed to do so, and by failing to do so, I feel like I misled the audience into thinking that Rebekah Jones was some sort of hero.”
Jones clearly is a flawed, troubled person who made a lot of people believe her lies because they wanted to. There seems to be a lot of that going around.
A lot of broadcast personalities lack the character to admit they were wrong without having a lawsuit pointed at their head. Kasparian deserves credit for showing we all can make mistakes, and credibility and honesty with viewers requires fessing up to them.
