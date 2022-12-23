ACCLAIM
Margaret Williams isn’t unsung anymore, not after being honored by The Facts a few years ago and certainly not among the residents of the Magnolia Acres senior community in Angleton.
Nor is she alone in her dedication to ensuring it’s not just the youngest souls among us who get the joyful Christmas they deserve.
Williams started putting together gifts and a Christmas party for residents of Magnolia Acres about a decade ago, carrying on her tradition again Sunday. She now gets help from a youth group at Life Foursquare Church of Angleton, passing on the selfless spirit she has injected into the season.
What is telling about the senior citizens is their wish lists don’t include gadgets and baubles — they’re more about need than want.
“Last year, a lady wanted sheets for her double bed. And she put, ‘I would like sheets that are double and they don’t have to be new, they can be used,’” Williams said, recalling the wish list. “That got to me, so she got two sets of new sheets. But they ask for simple things, things that we take for granted — dishwashing liquid, laundry supplies, coins for the laundromat, pajamas or house shoes.”
They also want fellowship, something the junior high school-age church members and Williams happily provide.
Senior citizens who don’t live in Magnolia Acres had angels watching other them, as well, through efforts such as the Silver Angel Tree program of ActionS Inc. Like the Salvation Army’s effort for children, senior citizens’ wish lists are places on trees for residents to pick up and fulfill. Those tags also contain more practical items than wants.
Requests vary from warm socks or pajamas to new cookware like pots and pans and large-print books that allow people to experience life outside their windows, ActionS Executive Director Breah Knape said.
“Then there are the heart-breaking ones. The ones that want their family back or just want somebody to visit with,” Knape said.
Christmas isn’t about the gifts that are unwrapped, after all, but about having someone to wrap their arms around in friendship and compassion. May every senior feel that warmth this holiday.
A SHAME
Surfside petition didn’t pay off
An effort by a group of property owners in Surfside Beach unhappy with the double whammy of skyrocketing appraisal values and city leaders not offsetting them with a lower tax rate had the right idea of citizens taking action.
Unfortunately, their action isn’t going to amount to anything.
The group tried three times to submit a petition to Surfside Beach City Council with enough signatures to force an election on the adopted property tax rate. But all three times, their failure to follow the requirements of the process doomed the effort — even after council members tried to guide them on the right way to do it.
The first petition failed because not enough of the signers were registered Surfside voters; the second attempt had to be rejected because the organizers only added signatures from the first when the law required them to start over. The petitions submitted this month had the wrong tax year listed, which the Texas Secretary of State’s Office ruled made them invalid.
With the window for presenting petitions now expired, the adopted tax rate will stand.
City leaders are relieved about that, saying it is necessary to cover rising costs and address infrastructure problems that have persisted for decades. But they also appreciate those who sought to roll it back to the voter-approval rate, which is about a dime per $100 of appraised value less than adopted.
“I do want to take a second though, as much as I am passionate about our budget going through, we still have citizens that took time to have conversations, to get involved,” Alderman Sean Robertson said. “Although it’s not aligned with what I think on the budget, they care enough to do something like that.”
Residents will still have an opportunity to express their displeasure about the tax rate at the ballot box, as Alderman Oscar Jalifi pointed out. Three aldermen’s seats will be on the ballot in May.
