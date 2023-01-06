ACCLAIM
Outlining sidewalk stripes with lights and reflectors has been done in Brazosport ISD and other communities, but in a small community like Sweeny, it’s an expense that is not a priority when the school district and city set their budgets.
That’s where the tight-knit people and businesses of Sweeny come in, delivering the resources needed to bring that safety measure to their city.
Sweeny ISD, the city government and the Sweeny Rotary Club teamed up to revamp and expand the city’s crosswalks in many high-traffic areas to help drivers see them. Donations from Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips Chemical added to the pool of money available for the work.
“Rotary Club and Phillips 66 went in 50/50 to come up with $4,000 of a budget to put towards the installation of approximately 15 crosswalks throughout the city,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Pointing out the open ditches and lack of sidewalks in many parts of Sweeny, she indicated it was a safety issue for students, given the school district’s policy that children within two miles of their school generally may not be bused.
All three schools are among the planned locations along with other places in residential areas.
“What we’re looking at doing is we’re really focusing on trying to brighten and utilize reflective paint, because we find that drivers oftentimes can’t see what’s on the roadway now until they’re right on it,” said Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller, who also is a Rotary member.
This collaboration is what makes small communities such a special place, putting their heads and resources together to address an urgent need.
ACCLAIM
LJ natives bringing MMA to Brazosport
While many people sit at their keyboards to complain about what isn’t happening in Brazoria County, a pair of Lake Jackson natives are taking action to make it happen.
Promoter Moo Kased and marketing specialist Landis Adams have teamed up to bring mixed martial arts fighting to the area after recognizing the sport didn’t have much of a presence here. Their first night of fights will be Jan. 14.
“This is something that hasn’t been done in Brazoria County in a long time, and we are fortunate to have it in the Brazos Mall in a facility that will hold that many people,” said Adams, who is the vice president of MG Fighting Championship. “We have put a lot of time and money into this event and want to bring something that’s never been done before.”
The duo got their license about a year ago in pro and amateur fighting and were looking to debut amateur fighting, Adams said. The mall was the perfect facility for seating, with plenty of space for a cage and enough parking for the event.
Hall of Fame pro fighters Rod Williams and Danny Orr helped put the card together.
MG Fighting Championship is a nonprofit organization, and the proceeds from the event will go back to the community, Adams said. That only further boosts the good being done by the event — giving MMA fans a competitive card and supporting the community with its proceeds.
Doors for the MMA Fighting Championship will open at 6 p.m., and the first bell is at 7 p.m. The event will take place in the former Halloween store.
A SHAME
Opportunists jump on NFL player’s crisis
When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game Monday night in Cincinnati, with a national audience watching on TV, the ESPN broadcast team and studio commentators were at loss for what to say.
That wasn’t true for everyone.
Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk used the opportunity to reignite a conspiracy theory, linking the player’s collapse to the COVID vaccine. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the same. She also pointed to a tweet from last year from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the dangers of relatively common blood clots in veins, also suggesting it could be vaccine-related.
The player, it turned out, had a sudden cardiac arrest. Whether this could be from of an existing medical condition or related to the tackle in which he had just been involved hasn’t been announced. Speculation, thankfully, has been drowned out by the prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin, who had to be resuscitated twice after falling to the field Monday.
Kirk never withdrew his insinuation, though he did call for prayers and provided updates about Hamlin’s conditions, adding “Praise God” when officials confirmed his vitals had returned to normal. But the damage outweighs those tweets.
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, a former Baylor and NFL quarterback, provided a better perspective on what happened to Hamlin.
“No one cares about this game at all anymore,” Griffin said. “Praying for Damar Hamlin the man, the son, the brother and the friend. What just happened was traumatic to so many but all that matters right now is that he STAYS WITH US.”
Using Hamlin’s near-death to advance a questionable political argument demonstrates a clear lack of empathy, sensitivity and humanity, and all-to-common practice nowadays.
