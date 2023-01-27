ACCLAIM
As evidenced by the routine cycling of fad diets, nonstop commercials for weight-loss meal plans and clubs and tens of thousands of unused gym memberships, a healthy — or unhealthy, if you prefer — percentage of people require some form of motivation to pay attention to their wellness.
Brazosport ISD hopes its new app-centered wellness program provides its employees the necessary motivation.
A customized version of the Vantage Fit app allows administrators, teachers and other staff to easily track their meals and snacks, movement and other measures of activity throughout the day. The app also presents challenges that include nutritional, mental and physical categories.
The multifaceted approach is especially welcome given all three of those areas of wellness are intertwined — a poor diet, lack of exercise and dealing with rowdy children and teenagers for eight-plus hours each day can all inhibit a person’s well-being. They also can affect how well someone does their job.
The motivation comes in the form of “swag,” such as T-shirts, for completing challenges and points or monetary benefits being awarded and drawing for prizes such as custom Nike shoes. An undisclosed major prize will be given out at the end of the school year.
More than a quarter of the district’s employees had signed up on the app Monday, its official launch day, and two-thirds of them had logged some sort of activity by that afternoon. It’s a great start to a program that will provide smart incentives for those staff members to stay motivated.
ACCLAIMS
Congrats to all-state players
The ascension of the Brazosport High School football program from punching bag to heavyweight playoff contender can be seen not only in its won-loss record but the award-winning talent being produced.
Three Exporters were included in the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State Class 4A, Division I team announced this week. Earning spots on the list on second-team defense were lineman Christian Scharrer, linebacker Darius Roberson and safety Randon Fontenette.
The trio of seniors provided the heart of a stellar Brazosport defense. Fontenette has committed to Texas Christian — which just played for the national championship — while Scharrer and Roberson haven’t announced their intended post-graduation paths.
Columbia’s Tate Thrasher earned a place among the Class 4A Division II honorees as the second-team punter, his first year handling punt duties for the Roughneck.
For all four of the young men who earned all-state recognition, the awards go beyond their stats to serve as evidence of their character and dedication to success. The all-state honor is great for the resume, but those latter attributes are the ones that will carry them to great things in the future.
A SHAME
Texas hypocritical on China
A bill pre-filed by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, that would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land in Texas is politically popular but distasteful.
The measure, Senate Bill 147, would also prohibit the purchase or acquisition of property by a “governmental entity” of the four countries; by a company headquartered in the four countries; and by a company “directly or indirectly controlled” by a government of the four countries, The Texas Tribune reported.
“The time to address adversarial countries acquiring land is before it becomes widespread, not after they already control substantial amounts of Texas,” Kolkhorst said last week. She later clarified the bill “will make crystal clear that the prohibitions do not apply to United States citizens and lawful permanent residents.”
It is fair that those four countries cited in the bill are not friends of the United States. But it has not stopped Texas from profiting off hostile regimes — and is still doing so.
China was the state’s second-largest trading partner in 2021, federal data shows. It includes $21.1 billion in exports to the country, with oil and gas; chemicals; transportation equipment; computers and electronic products; and nuclear are the primary resources sent there.
The second-highest importer in Texas likewise is China, led by furniture; electric machinery; toys, games and sports equipment; plastics; and vehicles.
In the last decade, Chinese companies recorded 38 investment projects in Texas, $2.7 billion in capital investment and 4,682 jobs created by 34 companies, according to the governor’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism. During the same period, Texas companies recorded 92 investment projects in China, $20.4 billion in capital investment and 16,974 jobs created by 58 companies.
State pension funds also have more than $9 billion invested in Chinese companies, including almost two-thirds by the Teacher Retirement Fund, a Heart Newspapers analysis last year found.
It would seem Texas needs to make up its mind about what type of relationship it wants with the Chinese government. If the idea of SB 147 is to limit foreign influence on the state, as its supporters say, it would seem that bull is already out of the corral.
