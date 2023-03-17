ACCLAIM
During a program last year featuring women who had broken through gender barriers to build successful careers in industry, a prevailing theme was they didn’t know they could pursue the jobs they did. Their parents would have preferred they find their calling in jobs more traditionally held by women, they said, but it wasn’t their passion.
The strength of those women was apparent as they ignored sexism and responded to it with their skills and determination. They saw a sliver of opportunity and burst through.
The annual Girls in STEM program that happened last week seeks to give girls more than a sliver of hope that they have an opportunity to pursue their passion, and it’s an important pathway to bringing fresh perspectives and highly skilled workers into male-dominated fields.
The program, hosted by Dow Chemical and Brazosport College, brought more than 400 sixth-grade girls from Rasco Middle School, Clute Intermediate, Lanier Middle School and Stephen Austin STEM Academy to the campus. They heard from women who had blazed trails into careers in science and technology and participated in activities that demonstrated how their natural interests could be applied to STEM-rooted careers.
Not all the girls who attended will take that route, but telling them at a young age their interests are not limited by their genders is an important lesson to impart.
“I hope they find a place in science or mathematics,” said Callie Ayers, a Dow chemist who helped lead the event. “I hope that at some point today, they find their place — like this is me, I want to be a biologist, or something like that. For me, when I took my first science class, I realized that that was my place. I want them to find that today.”
We’re sure many did, and they can thank those who put together the event for showing them it’s OK to think beyond sexist limits they might encounter.
ACCLAIM
No excuse for boredom
Venues around Brazoria County knew families would be looking for things to do while schools were on spring break, and they did not disappoint.
The Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, Sea Center Texas, Center for the Arts and Sciences, Brazoria County library branches and the Freeport and Lake Jackson museums are just a handful of the organizations that promoted programs combining fun activities with educational stimulation. They were rewarded with plentiful floor traffic as young minds engaged every day while away from classrooms.
They aren’t done yet, either. Dinosaur George will be in Freeport for the first time in seven years this weekend, and the Main Street program is combining his visit Saturday with a street fair to bring more people downtown. Ecological activities continue through Sunday at the refuge’s open house. Fish printing and a scavenger hunt are among the Sea Center’s plans. And Spring Astronomy Day will allow kids to gaze into the heavens at the BASF Planetarium.
Credit the local organizations for putting such diverse, interesting offerings together to engage children, and applause to parents and grandparents for putting in the effort to pull kids away from their electronics and get them to these great events.
