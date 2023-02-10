ACCLAIM
Some people just won’t take no for an answer, and in our democracy, that’s a good thing.
Casey McAllister and other supporters of allowing people to raise rabbits at their homes in the Lake Jackson city limits took the rejection of the notion by City Council as motivation to take the question to residents. They collected more than 400 signatures on petitions to put a referendum on the May 6 ballot for voters.
The ballot question will read. “Should the City of Lake Jackson remove the word ‘rabbits’ from the definition of livestock to allow rabbits in the city limits with prohibitions against breeding, selling and slaughtering the rabbits?”
The referendum goes beyond the arguments made to council last year, which focused on allowing Brazoswood High School students to raise rabbits for participation in 4H and FFA to allow them to be sold and slaughtered. That distinction could make the referendum a little less palatable as it opens the door to people breeding the animals for profit, but whether that’s the case will be determined at the ballot box.
Referendum is one of the most powerful tools in our democracy, allowing everyday Americans to make policy for their towns. The success of the campaign in Lake Jackson is the second in recent memory for that city — a petition drive on The Wilderness golf course two decades ago was the first — but it has been used elsewhere to institute term limits for council members and other measures to make representatives more accountable.
McAllister and the rest of the petition organizers and volunteers deserve credit for putting in the time and energy to let the people decide.
A SHAME
Flower shop will be missed
We don’t give it much thought anymore when we pop onto a website to make a purchase through a third-party vendor, assuming since it is coming from a local business, we are supporting them. Angleton Flowers and Gifts demonstrates how things really work.
When a customer purchases an arrangement through Teleflora, FTD or another national website, that site takes a cut before passing the order on to the local shop. The small business then makes less money from the sale than they would if the customer walked through the front door or placed the order by phone, butting into the profit and viability of the business.
Sue Williamson, who founded Angleton Flowers in 1968 with her late husband, Brad, said as much as anything, those online buyers are why the shop will be closing today after 55 years as a centerpiece of the Angleton community.
“The main thing that’s hurt is is that online stuff,” Williamson said. “People don’t understand, if they place an order online that it’s going to cost them more money, they have to pay those online charges, and then they’re going to send it to us anyway.”
Heather Williamson Rivera, the founders’ daughter and manager of the shop, laments the loss beyond going to work every day.
“You think, we’ve been here for births, for proms, for homecoming, weddings, loss of loved ones, birthdays, anniversaries — we’ve been part of people’s lives in this community since 1968,” she said. “A lot of our customers we consider a part of our extended family, and it breaks our heart that we’ve had to make this decision.”
The City With a Heart had its broken by the closing, too. When we shop local, we need to make sure it’s benefiting our hometown businesses and not a faraway middleman.
