ACCLAIM
When it came time to cut the ribbon Tuesday morning, the renovated Brazoria Lions Club Park looked more like a swimming pool, robbing the community of seeing joyful third-graders from nearby Barrow Elementary School enjoying the upgrades.
Fortunately for them and all the other children in Brazoria and surrounding communities, those inviting new amenities will be around for decades.
A quarter-century ago, the city decided the site wouldn’t suit the water tower planned for it, so after a little paperwork, the Brazoria Lions Club took on the task of turning it into a park. While the city maintained the property over the years, weather and age got the better of its playground and other furnishings, forcing the broken-down equipment to be removed.
Club members couldn’t let the popular park be a shadow of itself, though, and raised money for new playground equipment and other upgrades that would allow it to welcome families again. The Lions would collect more than $75,000 to reinvest in the park’s renovations.
The main pod of playground equipment has five slides, a swinging bridge and a rock wall, Lion Dan Swords said. Four covered benches and an adult swing surround the park’s perimeter. Two sets of kid-size swings include a zero-gravity swing for children with handicaps. Two spring riders, an original horse, much loved; and an orange snail are ready to ride. Another spring rider, a grasshopper, is on order and should be installed soon, Swords said.
The park includes a refurbished merry-go-round from Barrow Elementary. The Phillips 66 Pavilion, with four picnic tables, has been repainted.
Brazoria Lions Club might not be the largest chapter of the service organization, but its members are as connected to their community as any could be. Their constant dedication to making where they live better for others is an amazing thing to see, with the park just the latest example of the club’s important role in making Brazoria a fantastic place for families.
Hotel makeover would be welcome improvement
It isn’t just people who can develop a reputation. Buildings and businesses can too, and they have just as difficult a time to shake them.
The Budget Inn in the 2200 block of East Mulberry Street in Angleton is one of those businesses, as evidenced by the council members’ reactions to a pitch to reinvigorate the property. In essence, they made clear it will take more than a dream and a can of paint to restore respectability to the property and make it an inviting place for families and long-term workers to lay their heads.
Plans for The Clarabelle — which would be the new name if the team proposed its makeover are able to institute their vision — go far beyond some cosmetic changes. They hope to turn it into an extended-stay hotel catering to transient workers such as contractors and traveling nurses as well as families either visiting the city or who have loved ones in the local hospital.
It will be a tall order. Some of the units were damaged by fire and aren’t suitable for someone to stay in. The unpaved parking lot is dotted with craters. The three-building place of lodging looks like a place somewhere down on their luck would stay, not someone looking for a comfortable stay for themselves and the kids.
Realtor Laura Cooper, architect Brandis Sarich and builder and landlord Pono Garcia want to turn it into an 11-room hotel that could be converted into 22. Five rooms would be two-bedroom suites featuring a full living area with a sofa sleeper, full mini kitchen and laundry, taking up 700 to 870 square feet. Six one-bedroom units 630 to 700 feet would have the same amenities.
It would be a big effort, but with a team that has a history of success, it is possible to turn a hotel of last resort into one that can demonstrate that new ideas can make old buildings something spectacular.
City leaders seemed receptive to the team’s ideas, and we hope things fall into place that can bring visits from people instead of a bulldozer.
A SHAME
No bringing ‘Dilbert’ back
When Andrews McMeel Universal made the decision in late February to stop distributing “Dilbert” after creator Scott Adams made remarks many found offensive, we were among the newspapers that received calls from unhappy readers. We were caving to the “woke” forces taking away everything great about America, including the workplace strip followed by millions.
Only we didn’t. As mentioned two sentences ago, the syndicate stopped “Dilbert”; we had no say in the decision. The strip no longer is available for us or any other newspaper in the country to publish.
Think of it this way: Your local McDonald’s has no say in when it can sell the McRib. If the overlords at McDonald’s decide the saucy slab of pork-like meat isn’t going to be sold anymore, the local restaurant can’t sell it.
Months after the demise of “Dilbert,” we continue to receive calls threatening subscription cancellations and accusing us of censorship. We appreciate their loyalty to the strip. But they are launching spitwads in the wrong direction.
We checked after one such call the other day, and it appears Adams has stopped drawing the strip entirely after posting it online daily for a month or so after his syndicate’s cancellation. He continues to do a podcast, which got him into trouble to start with, but whether he starts drawing again or another syndicate picks him up aren’t known.
What we do know for certain is just as we have no control over whether new installments “Calvin and Hobbes” or “The Far Side” ever make it into print, other forces decided the fate of “Dilbert,” not anyone in Brazoria County.
