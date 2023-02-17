ACCLAIM
Stories like the one we shared last week about Devin Trevino make community journalism great.
Trevino is only a few years removed from Brazoswood High School and is already a successful business owner, having started his Southern Hype Soles shoe operation not long after he walked in his cap and gown. Less than three years later, he has a storefront at the mall staffed by loyal employees and patronized by loyal customers.
He is an example of a graduate for which college wasn’t the right path. So he forged his own.
Attending community college in Austin during the pandemic, he needed a way to make money. Most businesses that would employ young students were closed, so he started raffling high-end sneakers to family members, pocketing the profits.
“But going to college and doing shoes, trying to manage both, I kind of had to choose which one I had to go with,” Trevino said.
He chose shoes, eventually dropping the raffle model and selling them outright. He launched the business from the money he had already made and didn’t require any loans to make it happen, he said.
Trevino has about 270 pairs of shoes in stock, an inventory worth an estimated $60,000. The shoes Southern Hype Soles carries cost $240 a pair or higher. His most expensive shoes include a pair of Travis Scott Dunks for $1,500. He also has a pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers in the same price range with Gigi’s No. 2 on them in honor of the late basketball player and his daughter, he said.
He’s passing on the knowledge he’s gathered the past few years with his employees, Jerry Haro and Jonathan Tamayo, giving them the tools and financial foundation that will help them launch their own journeys.
Trevino is one of those feel-good stories that show what someone with the right personality and determination can accomplish.
ACCLAIM
Contractors held accountable
When Freeport officials posted to social media about a waterline break caused by a contractor, they included a bit of information that often gets drowned out by trolls.
In addition to stern looks, the contractor working for AT&T would be getting a bill from the city for what it took to repair that line as well as the water that gushed from the break.
The 12-inch water main was struck on the west side of Brazosport Boulevard, between Avenues A and B, resulting in crews taking on the job after 10 p.m. Monday, hoping to — and succeeding in — keep the water pressure above the 20 psi Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirement for the city to avoid a boil notice.
It’s one of a spate of issues the city had experienced because contractors missed their marks — or those marks disappeared before crews commenced their work.
“The city has been plagued by this issue for the last several months,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “We have met with them on several occasions, and part of the issue in the past is they’d call in locates for the projects and have not completed the work for several months, and so the locates disappear.”
Just as a dropped vase in a department store, the “you break it, you bought it” model needs to be applied to workers who cost cities thousands of tax dollars because of a mishap.
A SHAME
Haley object of bigotry
If Americans wanted a centrist candidate for the 2024 presidential campaign, they might have it in former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Her politics aren’t centrist, but she has been in the middle of stupidity launched at her from both sides of the spectrum.
We will start on the right with pundit Ann Coulter. On a podcast this week talking about Haley launching her campaign, Coulter made several xenophobic comments about Haley, asking her, “Why don’t you go back to your own country?” Haley was born in the U.S. to Indian immigrant parents.
Coulter also called Haley a “bimbo” and a “preposterous creature,” and said her decision as governor to take down the Confederate flag from the state Capitol after a racist shooting spree at a Charleston church is destroying American history.
Meanwhile, on the left, CNN’s Don Lemon tried to make a point about Haley’s call for cognitive testing of politicians 75 and older by saying, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”
That’s not prime time for women in politics or a lot of other things, but it is a prime example of misogyny. Lemon later apologized.
In her announcement for the White House run Tuesday, Haley pointed out how her ethnicity made her stand out growing up in South Carolina — and the lesson she learned from it.
“My mom would always say: ‘Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities,’” Haley said.
Unfortunately, the similarities we have seen since her announcement are that the loudest political voices on both sides continue to judge people on their race or gender instead of the ideas.
