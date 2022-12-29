ACCLAIM
While most of us where out shopping, lounging in front of the TV watching “Elf” or other holiday movies or nestled in bed with visions of sugar plums, people were making sure our needs were met and emergencies answered.
This certainly applies to first responders. Tragic fires like one Dec. 20 that destroyed a home on CR 288 and another Christmas morning in Freeport that sent a half-dozen people to hospitals for treatment were met by firefighters braving chilly conditions. A photo of Lake Jackson firefighters trying to salvage a family’s Christmas gifts from the Dec. 20 blaze shows how far they will go to protect and serve residents.
Beyond them, though, are the men and women who don’t get quite as much notice — the utility crews who are called out to fix broken pipes and make sure the water keeps flowing.
As Christmas weekend approached in Sweeny, public works employees paired up and took turns working six-hour shifts addressing water lines that snapped under the strain of the cold temperatures. There were so many issues in the infrastructure-challenged city it threatened a boil order would be needed because the water tank levels were getting concerningly low.
Because of those dedicated workers, the city avoided the worst-case scenario, City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
The same can be said in just about every community — workers do what is needed in horrible weather to make sure the water flows. We give all those hard-working people our thanks for getting us through a freeze without most of us even noticing any disruption.
Ring up donations for the arts
Legislators habitually ignore Texans’ desire to have some casino gambling, so the Center for the Arts and Sciences is letting local residents with an itch for playing table games stack some chips while celebrating the arrival of 2023.
Unfortunately, the games are just for fun — no actual cash or other prizes of value will make it into winners’ hands — during the Bet on the Arts Gala on New Year’s Eve. But it will put a lot of money into the coffers of the center and its member groups, allowing the local arts community to continue providing fantastic programs and activities.
This year’s party combines with that of the City of Lake Jackson, which traditionally has hosted its own event to ring in the new year. Not having the two events competing for guests will benefit the center fundraiser while also giving it a bigger venue to present it.
There are tickets remaining to help fill the roulette, blackjack, craps and other tables with discounts off the $100 price for bulk purchases — packets of eight cost $62.50 each and packets of four are reduced to $75. Ticket cost includes a stack of chips, dancing to music from a DJ, dinner and a chance to win prizes including a MacBook Air, iPad, Astros swag and more.
It is rare for communities of our size to have such a vibrant arts community that includes a history museum, art league, professional-quality orchestra and a top-notch theater company. For them to remain vibrant, they need support for fundraisers such as the New Year’s Eve gala.
Anyone 21 and older looking for somewhere fun and safe to go Saturday night will find it from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and ring up important dollars for the community. Cocktail attire is recommended and it’s BYOB for anyone who wants an adult beverage on their adult night out.
A SHAME
Senator doesn’t get the First Amendment
The wording of it remains pretty straightforward even after almost two and a half centuries:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
It should be obvious to all Americans that is the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Not everyone seems to grasp what it says, even someone who has spent 35 years in the U.S. Senate.
Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, the senior senator from Maryland, during a committee hearing this week assailed the unpleasantness of public discourse these days, a perception that is hard to argue. But he went a bit too far when he said, “If you espouse hate, if you espouse violence, you’re not protected under the First Amendment.”
Actually, senator, that’s exactly the type of speech the First Amendment is designed to protect. But Cardin didn’t stop there.
“I think we can be more aggressive in the way that we handle that type of use on the internet,” he added, lauding Europe’s hate speech laws and saying “we have to learn from each other.”
This is where the main speed bump in Cardin’s argument — and that made by many others who say incendiary or divisive things. it is in the first five words of the amendment: “Congress shall make no law...”
America would be a better place if less oxygen was given to those who knowingly spread hate and try to divide us along racial, religious or political beliefs. But that requires each of us to be a better person, and is not the role of government.
Author, attorney and retired conservative radio host Neal Boortz had perhaps the best characterization of the First Amendment and its purpose: “Free speech is meant to protect unpopular speech. Popular speech, by definition, needs no protection,” he said.
The government’s job is to ensure it protects that unpopular, unpleasant speech in the public square. It would seem a career politician would understand that, but given most can’t differentiate between government censorship and stances taken by private businesses, Cardin’s ignorance isn’t surprising.
