ACCLAIM
Cam Ward is not one of those hometown heroes whose roots fade as the spotlight gets increasingly brighter.
The star quarterback had just one college scholarship offer coming out of Columbia High School, and he took full advantage of it, leading the University of the Incarnate Word to historic levels of success. That gave him an opportunity to take his game to a high-profile, Power Five program, Washington State University in the Pac-12 Conference.
Playing in iconic venues like the L.A. Coliseum and on national television has not robbed Ward of his humility and he is not ready to rest on his achievements. Not every doubter has been quieted, and he has an aspiration to play on Sundays.
Before he gets there, though, he has some business to take care of in his hometown. He wants to instill in athletes not much younger than himself the motivation to pursue their dreams.
Ward is hosting the inaugural Cameron Ward Youth Football Camp from 1 to 5 p.m. May 7 at Griggs Field, 520 S. 16th St. in West Columbia. The 200 spots already are full, but a waiting list is being compiled should anyone drop out.
“I’ve always wanted my first camp to be a free camp, and it was always going to be somewhere back home, whether it was West Columbia or here in Angleton, it was always going to be somewhere back home,” Ward said.
“So doing that was a big accomplishment for me.”
It’s a big deal for Brazoria County, too.
This area has produced many top NFL players, including current star safety Quandre Diggs of the Seattle Seahawks. Before him were Super Bowl winner Gilbert Gardner and Hall of Famer Emmitt Thomas, who excelled as both a player and longtime NFL coach. Like Ward, they also maintained their connection to their hometown.
Ward clearly is enjoying his time in a major college program, but he is not done with pushing himself. Nor is he done with his hometown, whose young players would do well to model their aspirations and tenacity after him.
They have music in them
Three young musicians who will perform solos at this weekend’s “Superheroes” concert with the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra aren’t old enough to drive, but they have shown the drive to succeed in the music world.
Five students in all were awarded this year in the Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition, an annual contest sponsored by the namesake’s parents, Howard and Betty Phillips. Whit Phillips, who died several years ago, was a musical prodigy, playing violin concertos with the Brazosport Symphony at the age of 10.
This year’s honorees are virtuosos in their own right, including siblings Naomi, 13, and Grayson Vernor, 15, who will perform a piano duet of Mozart’s Concerto in E Flat Major 10 on two pianos Saturday. They won the top prize of $1,000.
Joining them are category winners violinist William Spencer, 12; 17-year-old bassoon player Layne Kotzur; and French horn player Nicholas Harrold, also 17.
Performing with an orchestra the level of the Brazosport Symphony is an honor for young musicians, especially considering it is based on merit. Congratulations to these five winners of the Whit Phillips competition, who have bright futures in the arts.
A SHAME
Small-town paper’s end didn’t get enough attention
The announcement at the beginning of this week that the Texas Observer, an iconic liberal magazine, would be ceasing operation and laying off all its staff made headlines in the journalism community nationwide. Fortunately for that organization, a crowdfunding effort quickly raised more than $300,000, at least temporarily preventing the magazine’s demise.
Getting far less attention this month was the decision by the family that owns the Canadian Record in the northern Texas Panhandle to cease publication. The real world of journalism and why it is so important is demonstrated more by the Record than its more prominent magazine.
The Record is known for being a pain in the side of local officials in the small town of about 2,500 people. It’s editor, Laurie Ezzell Brown, whose family owned the paper since 1948, headed into retirement unable to find a buyer. The paper is profitable, Brown said, but at 70, it is time for her to give up the exhausting, frenetic life required to produce a news product with a small staff.
She continues to share information digitally, but as is seen in other places where an outlet closes and a news desert forms — replaced by social media rumor and trolls — Canadian’s economy will feel the impact of losing the Record.
“Without a town there is no newspaper,” Brown told the Texas Tribune. “I would say without a newspaper, there is no town. But that’s my own skewed view of things.”
It is sadly an accurate view, though.
