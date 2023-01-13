ACCLAIM
Grumbling over having to boil water for drinking or cooking in some communities is understandable, though much of society traded water from the tap for that in plastic bottles quite a while ago. But we shouldn’t let that consternation drown out the deserved praise for officials in response to a broken water pipe this week.
It is unusual for the water supply line serving the entire region — Angleton, Brazoria, Clute, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek and Richwood, two state prison units and Dow Chemical — to snap and disrupt service to those entities and their residents. Brazosport Water Authority workers scrambled to repair it and worked well into the night Monday before breaking for a nap and returning before sunrise to resume the work.
“Naturally, myself and all the employees really care about the welfare of our communities. We know this is trying and putting people in a situation we would not want them to be in,” BWA General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said. “Normally, we can minimize it or have it to just a certain part of a system. This, unfortunately, happened at our main discharge center at the plant and there wasn’t a way to isolate it.”
Meanwhile, city officials quickly twisted some valves to switch off the BWA supply from their mix and distribute water from wells and reserves, avoiding any residential disruption and need for boiling. Freeport and Brazoria didn’t have that option, and by Tuesday morning had to issue boil orders, a definite inconvenience.
Delays in restoring regular service were the product of the regulatory process that involved multiple lab tests by both the BWA and member cities. Those aren’t the fault of local cities.
Lake Jackson residents in particular have had their share of water system problems in recent years, and complaints about the quality of water being pumped into homes and businesses are common among people predisposed to criticism. But this week’s problem should remind us how tenuous our water supply is, even when we’re not in a drought, and how fortunate we are to be able to turn on a faucet for it to flow into our homes.
A SHAME
Freeport sets a bad example
For the musical “Into the Woods,” a tapestry of Grimm Brothers tales exploring the consequences of the character’s wishes and quests, Stephen Sondheim writes:
“Careful the things you say, Children will listen, Careful the things you do, Children will see and learn.”
Hopefully, no children watched the Freeport City Council meeting Monday night, replete as it was with childishness.
When a city employee filed a complaint against Councilman Jeff Peña and it came before council for discussion, Peña turned it into a carnival act, playing victim and pointing a finger at everyone and everything else except himself. With no resolution the first time, it returned to the agenda for the meeting Monday night as a resolution Peña be censured for his conduct toward City Secretary Betty Wells.
In a classic display of tit for tat, Peña and his Mini Me tacked on a special meeting in which they sought to censure fellow members and city leaders. During the meeting, Peña went to so far as to compare himself to Jesus Christ.
Yet for as many words as Peña spewed into the air, the “I’m sorry” for reducing a city employee to tears didn’t arrive until a barely audible, oh-by-the-way moment at the end of his performance. Council approved censuring him, a punishment that amounts to less than being put into timeout.
For those who believe in quid pro quo for unacceptable actions, the acknowledgment of wrongdoing is what separated the censure targets. Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain admitted their comments crossed a line.
“I agree with Councilman (Mario) Muraira — I wish this thing had been resolved a long time ago,” Bass said. “But there were three words that I never heard from Councilman Peña’s defense. ‘I am sorry.’ That’d gone a long way to me.”
Sorry is an apt description for the quality of representation Freeport residents are receiving. They deserve grown-ups not prone to tantrums who are as quick to accept their own misdeeds as they are to point their fingers at others.
A special election is coming up next month that will tilt the balance of council toward productive governance or theatrical paper-waving. Let’s hope Ward D residents choose wisely.
