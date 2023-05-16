At its best, Mother’s Day is a celebration of the mothers still with us, including the women who have been mothers to children in any way. They may not share the name, blood or genes of a child, but they have shared their love and time.
At its bittersweet, Mother’s Day is a time when we reflect on and honor mothers no longer here, but who remain with us in spirit and memory.
At its worst, Mother’s Day is a time when mothers grieve the loss of their children. On this Mother’s Day, which we hope is beautiful and festive, it’s impossible to not think of grieving mothers who have lost children to gun violence, or those children who have lost mothers and fathers to gun violence. This is the first Mother’s Day for the grieving moms of Uvalde since that shooting.
Mother’s Day was born out of the suffering of children and the tears of their mothers.
Ann Reeves Jarvis, who inspired Mother’s Day, was an Appalachian mother and activist who knew suffering and advocated for change. In the mid-19th century, Jarvis lost several children to diphtheria, measles and typhoid. This prompted her to form women’s clubs and lead a campaign against unsanitary conditions.
During the Civil War, Jarvis used these clubs to tend to wounded Union and Confederate soldiers. When the war was over, she encouraged gatherings of mothers with soldiers from both sides as a way to foster reconciliation.
Jarvis died in 1905, and her daughter, Anna Jarvis, campaigned for a day to honor mothers. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official.
Some 160 years ago, mothers were treating the wounds of soldiers at war and fighting to improve public health conditions. Today, mothers are fighting to prevent children from being shot by weapons of war that soldiers in the Civil War could never have imagined.
This Mother’s Day, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States.
Our nation is in a never-ending season of carnage. It’s not just mothers losing children, but children losing mothers and fathers, and spouses losing spouses. Think of the recent massacres in Allen, outside Dallas, and Cleveland, outside Houston.
This Mother’s Day is the one-year anniversary of the shooting in a Buffalo supermarket in which a white supremacist murdered 10 people, all Black.
Thursday will be the five-year-anniversary of the Santa Fe High School shooting in which 10 people were slain.
And in six days will be the one-year-anniversary of the massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, where an 18-year-old gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers.
In the United States, especially Texas, there is always a mass shooting anniversary to commemorate.
We’re not a month removed from the shooting in Cleveland, where officials say an irate man armed with an AR-15, is accused of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy. The victims, reportedly, asked their neighbor to not fire his gun so close to their house because it had awakened and frightened a baby.
The most recent deadly mass shooting — as this is being written — happened May 6 at an Allen shopping mall when a man suspected of having white nationalist leanings used his AR-15 to kill eight people, including sisters Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8. Also murdered were Kyu and Cindy Cho, along with their 3-year-old son, James. Another son, 6-year-old William, was also shot but will survive, as best a wounded young child who has lost his parents and little brother can.
In Uvalde, Cleveland and Allen, mothers used their bodies to shield their children or other mother’s children from gunfire.
While the state’s political leadership refuses to do anything to make certain weapons less accessible, mothers have persisted in lobbying for change.
Last month, several mothers, including members of Moms Demand Action and those who have lost children in Uvalde, gathered at the state Capitol for the House Select Committee on Community Safety hearing on House Bill 2744. The bill would have made it illegal to sell, rent or lease a semi-automatic rifle to anyone younger than 21.
Most of the mothers had arrived by 8 a.m. The hearing room was full, so an overflow room was used. But the hearing was adjourned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
One Moms Demand Action member who was there told us that during the recess some mothers stood with their children in strollers, some sat on benches and others sat on the floor outside the hearing room. Around 2 p.m., with the hearing still in recess, she noticed mothers beginning to check their phones, realizing they’d have to soon leave either because their babies or toddlers were restless or because they had to go pick up children from school or day care.
After the hearing resumed at 7 p.m., Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was murdered in Uvalde, and who waited 13 hours to testify, asked committee members, “Did you think we’d go home?”
On this Mother’s Day, there are sons and daughters, as well as fathers and mothers, who won’t be home. We salute all moms, but especially those fighting to end our national sorrow of gun violence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.