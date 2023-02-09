Prison conditions in Texas are far from ideal, as it has been well documented. Past reports have described contaminated water, deficient medical care and dangerous situations from the lack of air conditioning during the summer. Another common complaint is food.
In recent years, smuggled cellphone photos sent to journalists and advocates have shown “delicacies” such as sausage combined with a tortilla, moldy bread with a blob of oily peanut butter and other unpalatable items.
This is why we support a new plan by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that would improve the food served during prison lockdowns, which happen regularly and can last for weeks, as reported by The Marshall Project.
One notable aspect of this plan is that it would create a vocational program. The prisoners themselves will be trained to prepare food, and the costs will be paid for by TDCJ’s school system.
Under this pilot initiative, the prison agency will be partnering with the Windham School District to establish a meal program for the inmate population. The school district provides educational services for state prisons, and it will be in charge of training about 20 culinary art students at the beginning of the pilot.
The program will create shelf-stable meals that will replace the “johnny sacks” or bagged meals that inmates currently get when a hot meal is not available.
“Upon completion of the course, students will receive certificates in shelf-stable meal equipment and be assigned to facilities across Texas to assist in the shelf-stable meal program,” said Amanda Hernandez, director of communications at TDCJ.
There is an added benefit from this program. State officials have set a goal to have 95 percent of inmates leave prison with a job by 2030.
“This program not only increases the quality of food but will provide inmates with the education and job skills needed to join the food service and warehouse industries, assisting in their reintegration into society,” Hernandez said.
There is no menu set yet, but prisoners will be served a meat or casserole, a vegetable serving and a starch. Meals will be “flash” frozen and placed in a freezer until they are needed.
The pilot program will start this spring at the Wallace and Ware units in West Texas and at Stringfellow, near Houston. TDCJ will assess the program for efficiency, effectiveness, cost and quality control, Hernandez said.
“The goal is to expand the program to multiple facilities statewide,” she added.
The agency has asked the state for a modest increase to its current budget, from $95.3 million to $98.8 million. It anticipates spending about $4.2 million in food for the inmate population.
The well-being of the inmate population may not be top of mind in the Texas Legislature, but lawmakers must ensure humane conditions in prisons, including air conditioning in the summer and edible food all year long.
