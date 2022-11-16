Actor Wil Wheaton, from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” won a semifinal round of “Celebrity Jeopardy” broadcast Sunday. He now advances to the finals.
When interviewing the contestants between Jeopardy rounds, host Mayim Bialik introduced Wheaton as “very, very open about mental health and mental wellness.”
Wheaton openly shared some of his journey:
“I am a survivor of child abuse and exploitation, and I have complex PTSD as a result,” Wheaton said. “I live with anxiety and depression, and I am super not ashamed of it. I don’t blame myself for it. I speak out about it as much as I can to remove the stigma that is associated with mental health in America.”
Along with the audience, we applaud him not only because of his openness on a national television show, but also because he touches on concerns many people deal with today, but all too quietly and privately.
Enlightened Solutions, a recovery center that treats addiction and mental illness, tells more of Wheaton’s story:
“After he had a panic attack and a meltdown at the Los Angeles International Airport, Wil’s wife suggested that he get help. He knew how important his wife was to him and that she did not want to see him suffer anymore. When Wheaton went to see a doctor, the doctor said to him, “Please let me help you.” Not until he was 34 years old did he realize mental illness was not a weakness. Wheaton started on a low dose of an antidepressant and noticed a big change. After taking a walk with his wife, he noticed the smell of the flowers, the breeze, and the birds without feeling any negativity.”
A mental illness disrupts a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others and daily functioning. Just as diabetes is a disorder of the pancreas, mental illnesses are medical conditions that often result in a diminished capacity for coping with the ordinary demands of life.
Serious mental illnesses include major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder. The good news about mental illness is that recovery is possible.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five of all adults in America experiences a mental illness. One-half of all chronic mental illness begins by the age of 14; three-quarters by the age of 24. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that nearly 60 percent of adults with a mental illness did not receive mental health services in the previous year.
I recently listened in on a conversation between two board members of our local NAMI-Gulf Coast chapter: Erin Kreidler of Lake Jackson, and Michael Shane Vandergrifft of Freeport. Vandergrifft serves as president of the local NAMI board as well as mental health officer for the Brazoria County Sherriff’s Office. Here is some of what I heard:
“Mental health is just as important as cardiac health, respiratory health, etc. Yet, nobody wants to admit it.”
I’m having issues with arthritis, so I am seeing a rheumatologist to try to get it under control. If I were to be suffering with any type of mental health issue, no matter how small, I would go see a licensed health professional to try to get that under control.
We really need everyone to understand that there is absolutely nothing shameful in seeking help for yourself. Too many see mental health as something to hide, as something too embarrassing to discuss openly.
NAMI-Gulf Coast offers support to anyone concerned about mental health and the treatment of mental illness. Sometimes the best first step comes with seeking out a trusted person with a listening ear. Connect with other individuals and families, whether through private conversations or organized support groups.
Talk to a doctor about your concerns. Learn as much as you can about mental wellness. The NAMI-GulfCoast.org website offers a lot of good information, as well as local resources.
Still, mental health issues remain one of the most misunderstood and underfunded concerns in Southern Brazoria County. We need more community education and support, more access to care, and a reduction in the negative stigma attached to mental health/illness.
We all can rally around the issues of mental health and wellness in our community. As Wheaton said during Sunday’s telecast, “If more people were more willing to be open and vulnerable about it, people would not be afraid, and people would not suffer longer than they need to.”
