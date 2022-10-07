ACCLAIM
Kudos go out to the cities of Brazoria County that took the time to participate in National Night Out as a way to bring together first responders and the communities they serve. The effort to link hands is one that needs to be consistent and ongoing so residents continue to feel safe and law enforcement can do their jobs.
Brazosport College hosted its first National Night Out event Tuesday, inviting not only students and staff to get to know their police officers, but also the greater community.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times when police interact with people, it might be negative,” Brazosport College Crime Prevention Officer Brandy Pennington said. “Whether it’s a stop or whether they got a call or whatever the case is — I like positive interaction because we are just like everybody else, and we’re just doing our job that’s sometimes not always fun. All the officers here love giving back to the community.”
The night was just as much for community members as the first responders who don’t always get the opportunity to be more than a face seen during hard or traumatic times.
Meeting people from the community at the Freeport event was a positive experience, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said, both for the way it allows first responders to meet people from charitable organizations around town and for providing a relaxed atmosphere that his job doesn’t typically afford.
The Facts also highlighted the National Night Out activities in Richwood, which saw a massive turn out, and West Columbia, whose participation was far more modest. They were among many Southern Brazoria County communities that made it a priority to connect their first responders with their residents. That can only foster stronger relationships and healthy communication as everyone works to build communities that are safe, respectful and enjoyable to live in.
Gore steps up again
Texans extending a helping hand is not unusual as we’re notably a friendly state to visitors, but residents like Jerry Gore offer goodwill past state lines.
Because of his giving nature, Gore of West Columbia earned Citizen of the Year recognition from The Facts in September based on nominations by community members. After natural disasters in Louisiana and Kentucky, he saw people desperate for help, so he asked his friends and neighbors for donations. Then he drove truckloads of goods to those stricken areas.
This week he’s taking up money and supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. Donations can be dropped off until noon today at Farmers Insurance, 108 W. Myrtle St. in Angleton and Iglesia Centro Cristiano, 114 S. Columbia Drive in West Columbia.
“We generally go to small towns that need help, because, as you know, the small towns don’t get any help when stuff like this happens,” Gore said.
Gore and his family will load up a rented U-Haul truck and take turns driving straight through to Florida. Once there, he said they will drive until they find a small town that hasn’t been helped yet.
Although it’s not his first time helping out neighbor states, it seems that Gore never hesitates and is always first to take action in these times of need. That proves to be a Godsend for those who are suffering.
If you would like to help Gore in his efforts, call 979-331-4756.
