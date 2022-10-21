ACCLAIM
Cailyn Anderson’s use of the term “culture” in her various endeavors has proven fitting as it expands its reach beyond surf lessons and a coffee trailer to one that cultivates caring.
Anderson organized the inaugural Surf Fest, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Surfside Beach. It includes various fun activities, including surfing dogs, contests between avid surfers, live music and craft vendors. The Aloha Lounge afterparty promises even more fun with live music, adult beverages and live art.
The underlying mission of the event is serious, though.
“The Kai Ulani project is a nonprofit that we’ve started to help women who’ve been through domestic violence, adversity, sexual abuse,” Anderson said. “We’ll be teaching them therapeutic yoga and surf training at no cost. We’re also going to be starting a work training program through my coffee shop Culture Coffee next year to help some of these women get back on their feet and learn job skill training, just to help these women and children find a place of safety and empowerment.”
We hope Surf Fest draws a big crowd this weekend to enjoy the beach and bring about cultural change for women and children in need of a better life.
ACCLAIM
Sister city agreement will benefit Angleton
Often when communities announce they have become sisters with a foreign city, little is heard about what actually results from the partnership. We don’t expect that to be true with Angleton and Belize City.
The comments from officials in both cities demonstrate the seriousness each places on their agreement and the important things it can accomplish for each.
“This is about sharing best practices, building and planting the seed we hope to yield fruits down the road,” Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner said. “We have four focus areas we’re looking at — education, cultural, tourism and economic development. Having the opportunity to meet with the technical school here was that jumpstart we needed.”
Among the sites that piqued Wagner’s interest during his delegation’s visit to Angleton this week was the school district’s new CTE center, which he said he would like to see in his own community to help children in Belize.
For Angleton, discussions about the successful eco-sustainability practices in Belize were a topic of discussion, as were the Caribbean city’s tourism programs.
“It’s neat to be here, and many things are similar, like the greenery and open spaces, and that’s what Belize tourism promotes,” Belize City Director of Industry Development for Tourism Josue Carballo said. “We see a lot of similarities and opportunities for visitors to come to Belize and for Belizeans to come here.”
Congratulations to the mayors for their fledgling partnership, and applause as well for Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Gina Aguirre Adams, who played matchmaker for the cities. Her goal is to web more Brazoria County communities with those in countries to our south, which could lead to more happy marriages between cities coming soon.
A SHAME
Dark side of relocating immigrants gains notice
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar last week deemed the immigrants housed in San Antonio who were coerced onto places destined for Martha’s Vineyard as crime victims show a continued willingness to overlook right and wrong in the name of political grandstanding.
One main point about the people who boarded the planes chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is overlooked by those who supported his action — the people he relocated were not in the country illegally. They were asylum seekers legally permitted to be in the United States while awaiting their cases to be decided.
Compounding the issue is the trail of lies surrounding the successful mission to make headlines. First were those the immigrants were fed to get them on the plane; second were those told by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about its lack of involvement, which proved itself to be inaccurate when text messages between Lone Star State and Florida officials were disclosed this week.
We long have decried the busing missions by Texas and Arizona as distasteful while pointing out they also, in many cases, are moving the immigrants further inland to disappear into the landscape. In reality, they’re making it easier for people they don’t believe should even be in the country to stay here. Perhaps some ambitious reporter in New York or Washington can track down some of the bused migrants to see how their lives are going — if they can find them.
A crisis in border communities all along the Southwest must be addressed. Neither denying there is one — as Vice President Kamala Harris recently did — or moving it further inland don’t solve anything. This is a humanitarian problem that politics won’t fix, no matter how many votes they earn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.