THE AUDITORIUM
Good morning, Class of 2022. This is your commencement! (hold for applause) It’s the time you write funny slogans on your cap, get your photo taken with your parents and have to sit here while some dull speaker tells you to go onward and upward. If you don’t know the direction by now, it’s too late.
But, still, I will give you some advice.
Don’t trust anyone who calls you “Dude.” Don’t buy a used car with watermarks or bullet holes. Admiral William McRaven made a big splash a few years ago in a commencement address at UT that recommended: always make your bed. If you work it right, someone else will make your bed for you.
Because of the pandemic, for two years you have gone to school by Zoom, email, not attending classes and not seeing your professors. You could sleep until noon and wear a bathrobe all day. And you are thinking, “What’s your point?” But you also missed out on the true meaning of college life: drunken parties, football games and looking for a rich spouse.
Upon graduation, you may just move in with your parents, sleep until noon and wear a bathrobe all day. (hold for applause)
This brings us to jobs. There are 11 1/2 million job openings, but you grads who majored in philosophy or Peruvian history may find it harder to land work. Learn how to say, “Please pull up to the next window for your order.” If you can fake a smile, there are openings as a Walmart greeter. The Houston Texans are looking for a quarterback that won’t cost them more than $10 million to sit out the season. The Ukrainian Army is recruiting minefield clearers.
The folks here at the Pecos Community College & Arc Welding School hope you will find employment so they can shower you with nonstop begging for funds. No organizations run a more rampant program than universities hitting up their graduates for money.
Speaking of money, in “Hamlet,” Polonius counsels his son, Laertes, before he embarks on his trip to Paris and college, “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.” Good news, graduates. You can be a borrower because there is a free lunch.
I am referring to your student debt. Over the last 30 years, tuition costs at public four-year colleges grew from $4,160 to $10,740 and at private nonprofit institutions the tuition jumped from $19,360 to $38,070, adjusted for inflation. Today, more than half of students leave school with debt. The total student loan debt (including federal and private loans) is $1.75 trillion owed by more than 45 million people. That comes to $28,950 owed per borrower on average. (The average Texas student borrows $27,001 while 55 percent of them graduate with debt.)
About 92 percent of all those debts are federal student loans; the remaining amount is private student loans. A fifth of federal student loan borrowers attended for-profit colleges, those slimy outfits that promise graduates will make a fortune but they don’t. Half of them end up defaulting on their loans. Incidentally, there is a program whereby you can get your debt cancelled. Don’t count on it: 98 percent of applicants are rejected.
But help may be on the way. During his 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden said the government should forgive at least $10,000 per person. That would cost $321 billion, but it would still leave almost 70 percent with a debt. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Dems want the forgiveness to be $50,000 and Sen. Bernie Sanders says the entire amount should be erased. Because of the COVID-19 disaster, payments for the debt have been pushed back six times. Now the deadline is Aug. 31. And what about the 40 percent of students who took out loans but didn’t get a degree in the required six years?
Where does that leave those students and their parents who scrimped and saved to pay off their student loan? Is the forgiveness retroactive? Do they get a rebate? Can a nation with a $30.4 trillion debt — that’s $91,368 for every American, including you and me – erase more IOUs? Finally, assuming you do find work, next year another graduating class will be sitting in these very chairs, all thinking the same thing: “When I graduate, how can I take his job?” You have a one-year head start. Get busy. (hold for moans)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.