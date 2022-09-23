ACCLAIM
In the two years since he took over as curator at the Freeport Historical Museum, Wade Dillon has transformed the small-town repository into a respected, worthwhile tribute to the region’s past.
The latest example is the Texas Navy Room, which the museum officially christened Saturday as part of its annual Texas Navy Day activities. It includes informational placards in dual languages, a 20-minute video that loops through the day and artifacts honoring the short-lived sea fleet used first by revolutionary forces and then by the Republic of Texas.
The naval force had its unofficial beginning in September 1835, when the Texians’ San Felipe fought a Mexican ship, the Correo de Mexico, about 3 miles from the mouth of the Brazos River. That battle, considered the first naval engagement between the two forces, is memorialized in the exhibit through a facsimile of the San Felipe’s deck and a soundscape for the room that takes visitors through the harrowing salvos of the battle.
Dillon’s efforts since his arrival led to exhibits on the importance of Fort Velasco and the role of Mexican culture in the area’s past and present. Those temporary displays combined with permanent fixtures like that honoring the Texas Navy have raised the museum’s profile in both the historical and local communities.
All are part of Dillon’s mission to turn the Freeport Historical Museum “into a historical, narrative timeline from early history to modern day,” an effort being treated with the reverence it deserves.
ACCLAIM
Richwood well-served by group of women officers
About one-third of Richwood’s small police department is staffed by what many people would consider unconventional hires. Its four women officers, though, show how stereotypes can be very wrong.
Nadia Lugo, Samantha Stallberg, Elvira Garcia and Leslie Ortiz make up the quartet of women the city has wearing the department’s badge. They don’t sit in a dispatch center, but behind the wheel of patrol vehicles protecting the city’s residents day and night.
Only one of the four aimed for a career in police work — Lugo, who grew up fascinated by law enforcement and drew inspiration from watching the TV show “Cops.” Ortiz wore a badge for 17 years before joining the Richwood Police Department, but as a jailer for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Stallberg, a stay-at-home mom for a dozen years, and Garcia both have bonds with people in law enforcement who encouraged them to get on the police path.
Only 12 percent of law enforcement officers nationwide are women, according to a July report by NPR, making the ratio of Richwood’s officers both unique and commendable. Looking at a person’s potential and qualifications above their gender is a tribute to the city and to Chief Stephen Mayer.
The desire to serve their neighborhoods is a tribute to the women officers, too, as they achieve amid a perception that law enforcement is man’s work and the stigma about policing in general.
“There is that negative perspective of officers nowadays, especially recently in the years, and that was one of the things that I thought — I want to try to try to change that in our society and in our area,” Stallberg said.
There are many highly regarded women officers in Brazoria County beyond the Richwood foursome who benefit from the trailblazers before them. They deserve no more or less respect because they are women, but they deserve respect for their dedication to their craft and appreciation of the community they serve.
A SHAME
Probable cause needed to test for impairment
A proposal announced this week by the National Transportation Safety Board to require devices in every vehicle to determine whether the drive is impaired crosses the line.
The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said the recommendation is designed to pressure the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to move. It comes as the number of fatal crashes in the country is rising this year — including traffic deaths involving impaired driving.
In 2020, the most recent figures available, 11,654 people died in alcohol-related crashes, according to NHTSA data. That’s about 30 percent of all U.S. traffic deaths, and a 14 percent increase over 2019 figures, the last full year before the coronavirus pandemic, the NTSB said.
Texas leads the nation in drunken-driving deaths, and when combined with Florida and California, the states ranking second and third, the trio accounts for almost a third of all the DUI-related fatalities in the country. Those numbers demonstrate how large a problem impaired driving is in the state and nation.
On the surface, gizmos that could detect someone’s blood-alcohol levels before they take to the road and even a person’s level of alertness seem like a smart way to reduce the carnage. But it also infringes on the belief Americans are presumed innocent which is at the core of our justice system.
It is reasonable to require such devices in the vehicles of people who have a history of drug or alcohol abuse and impaired driving — the number of Brazoria County indictments charging people with three or more driving while intoxicated offenses supports how it would be effective. That is where it should stop, though.
Law enforcement must have probable cause before it can search someone or their property on suspicion they are involved in a crime. A device that would assume a person could be impaired shatters the probable cause standard and would be a terrible precedent in allowing law enforcement to circumvent Americans’ presumed innocence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.