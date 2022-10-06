The announcement Tuesday that Volkswagen would be making a significant investment at Port Freeport brought the predictable outcry about how the port should not need any property tax revenue from residents to operate. The complaint is rooted in a basic understanding of the port’s creation and the apparent belief it is sucking taxpayer finances dry.
First, the legalities of the port and why it taxes.
Created in 1925 as the Brazos River Harbor Navigation District by the Texas Legislature, it became a public entity on the vote of Brazoria County residents. That vote created the district that covers about 80 percent of Brazoria County and granted the port the ability to levy taxes and issue bonds.
As such, for the port to no longer be a public entity governed by elected commissioners, an act of the Legislature would be required followed by a vote of district residents. Don’t expect that to happen given the tens of billions of dollars in commerce that flows through the port each year.
Second, Port Freeport’s tax rate is as bare bones as possible, in part because it reinvests the revenue it generates back into operations and expansion.
While most entities adopted tax rates well above the no-new-revenue level — that would generate the same revenue from properties on the rolls the preceding and current year — Port Freeport’s rate of 3.5 cents per $100 of appraised property value is below that mark. The share of that rate going to maintenance and operations — 1.81 cents — is a 22 percent reduction from 2022. The remainder goes to bonds approved by voters.
For argument’s sake, we checked the property tax bills of a couple of the people calling for the port’s fiscal head. Coincidentally, each had two properties listed on the appraisal rolls.
The largest tax bill for the port of the three we randomly checked was $114 for properties appraised at a combined $286,000. The owner of properties appraised at a combined $351,000 paid all of $66, county records show. And the third random lookup showed a combined $90 bill for $225,000 worth of properties.
Comparatively, the taxes paid to the owners’ local school districts were $2,500, $2,250 and $2,400. In fact, the port portion of the tax bill was either the smallest or second-smallest payment required.
One additional point worth making. When it is reported a company is investing tens of millions of dollars — in the case of Volkswagen, it’s been pegged in the $115 million range — it doesn’t mean they are cutting a check to the port in that amount. What it does mean is the company is putting down roots in our community that will mean significant post-abatement tax revenues, jobs for area residents, increased spending in local stores and other ancillary expenditures that will charge the local economy.
To argue that a sliver of taxes from bloated property tax bills should not go toward the major development progress for which the port is responsible is short-sighted and would deliver a self-inflicted economic wound to every county resident. As we have stated before, no one wants to pay any taxes, but an examination of where the money goes with a broader lens is necessary.
