United Way supports Brazos Place mission
Brazos Place provides medical detoxification and intensive residential services for women. We are located in Freeport, TX and are one of only two such facilities in our 13-county region.
United Way of Brazoria County has partnered with Brazos Place for over 20 years and continues to be a committed partner in our fight against addiction.
Many thanks to the staff, board of directors and volunteers with the United Way of Brazoria County for continuing our funding.
We could not provide the care that we do without the ongoing and strong support of the United Way of Brazoria County.
Joe Gardzina, Angleton
Digital sources lack accuracy, balance
I want you to know that I value newspapers in general because they offer needed information that is specific to our community. I am aware other digital sources offer similar services for free, such as Facebook, twitter and Instagram. My concern, however is that most digital sources do not offer accurate or balanced information like newspapers do.
My dad told me there used to be several newspapers to choose from but now there are only a few left. I’d like to tell you that I like the fact that The Facts is still here.
I am a member of Troop 325 from First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson. We are the oldest troop in our area and are still going strong after 77 years.
Thank you for representing our community so well for so long.
Joshua Wilbeck, Lake Jackson
Having enough beds not a winning strategy
I listened to Gov. Greg Abbott on the response to the virus, and he tells the public he will have enough beds. That is like telling us that for those that die from it, he has enough graves. This has nothing to do with fighting the virus.
This fight is compared to war. Would we say that we were winning the war because we have enough beds for the wounded servicemen or enough graves for those killed?
You win this battle by finding a cure, and the start is by using actions to limit the infection rate.
Wilmer Allman, Freeport
