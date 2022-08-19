THE STREET CORNER
‘Bonjour. Hola. Hallo. Ciao.” I am brushing up on my foreign languages because it seems that this month, August 2022, Texas is one of Europeans’ favorite American holiday destinations. The foreign visitors particularly like to visit Houston, with its NASA Space Center and its fine arts museums, and Dallas, the “commercial and cultural center of the region.”
This info comes from a company called Jetcost, a Paris-based “travel metasearch engine for finding airfares.” The company didn’t rely on surveys or questionnaires in airport terminal, but rather how many prospective tourists looked on Jetcost to see what cities to visit.
The study found Europeans were ready to travel. Searches for flights have increased by 250 percent from 2019, the year before the pandemic, while those for hotels increased by 330 percent in the first seven months of this year. All searches for August are already 30 percent above those for the same month in 2019.
A big number of Europeans are going to the U.S. It is the first non-European country and the sixth in the world most searched. But where in America are they planning to visit?
Jetcost checked with searches by the Germans, French, Spaniards, Italians, Dutch, Portuguese and British. Their No. 1 destination in America — all of them — is New York City. (Look for a “Mugging Free Zone.”) Dallas is the ninth most popular destination in the U.S. for British, the 11th for French, 12th for Germans and Dutch, 13th for Italians and 14th for Spaniards. Houston, for Spaniards and British, ranks No. 12 and for Portuguese No. 14.
But what about Americans? Where in the entire world are we planning to visit this month? New York City. Dallas ranked 25th and Houston didn’t make the cut.
Houston, we have a problem. (Don’t you get tired of hearing that? But in this case it fits.) When more Germans want to visit Portland than Houston and more Portuguese would rather vacation in Chicago (Chicago?), we need to make some changes. Maybe a catchy slogan like Gas, Kansas: “Don’t pass Gas, stop and enjoy it.” Weed, California: “Weed like to welcome you.” Hooker, Oklahoma: “It’s a location, not a vocation.” Walla Walla, “A place so nice they named it twice.”
We have the Big Apple, LaLa Land and Sin City. Texas cities have Cowtown, the Alamo City, Big D. “Happy — The Town Without a Frown.” Houston has never had a catchy nickname or slogan. Beginning in 1913, we used, “Houston: Where Seventeen Railroads Meet the Sea,” which must have made for one big splash. We have tried “Houston’s Hot,” “Houston Proud” and “Bayou City,” which is good except at high tide. “Space City” is the current fad term. How about: “Houston — Gateway to Baytown!” or maybe, “Hurricane Harvey’s Home.” “Houston Astros — We’ll steal your heart, second base and your catcher’s signals.” Or: “Houston Texans — our huddled masses.” And: “Rockets — Free Throes.”
We also need a catchy logo. We used to use the Astrodome. We could still use that, only cover it with cobwebs. I suggest a picture of Beyonce on horseback. Maybe a taco filled with barbecue.
I have another plan. Houston has a population of 2.3 million. The metropolitan area has just under 6.9 million residents, and it remains the most diverse city in the nation. The Houston area contains an estimated 1.7 million foreign-born residents. This is almost a quarter (23.4 percent) of the entire metro population. Houstonians speak at least 145 languages at home. This includes more than 15,500 people who speak French, 8,915 speak German and 2,202 Houstonians speak Italian. We get them to write their cousins back in the old country, send them photos of the Houston skyline on a clear day (it arrives on Sept. 4 this year), menus from their favorite ethnic restaurants (be sure to include tacos) and give them the room rates. Houston, we have a problem: too many tourists.
Ah, here comes someone. “Privite,” I say, just in case she’s Ukrainian.
She smiles. “Howdy.”
