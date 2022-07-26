Shortly after the Brazoria County Health Department posted its statement to social media confirming the first case of monkeypox in the county, a commenter quickly dismissed any concern because it is a “sexually transmitted disease.”
That type of misinformation is how diseases spread.
Epidemiologists do not consider monkeypox to be an STI because there is a multitude of other ways the virus that causes it can be spread. Among them are coming in contact with surfaces an infected person has touched, secreted droplets passed through kissing and touching a lesion caused by the disease.
While the current outbreak is seen almost exclusively among men who have had sexual encounters with men, anyone can get it, chief state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Shuford said. Experts believe monkeypox will spread beyond that demographic, especially if people dismiss the possibility they could contract it.
Fortunately, it is much more difficult to be infected by the monkeypox virus than it was COVID-19, and considering how lightly a large faction of people took that disease, that’s a good thing. Monkeypox also is far less lethal than the coronavirus, but it still needs to be taken seriously.
Symptoms of monkeypox include many of those that one would find with the flu — swollen lymph nodes, chills, fever, exhaustion, headache and body aches, according to the CDC. The telltale sign for the disease is a rash. Resembling pimples, the rash can appear inside the mouth and on the face, hands, feet, chest, genitals and anus. The rash sometimes appears first and can be the only symptom.
The rash creates the most common form of transmission, and it is possible the virus can be passed among family members since it can spread through towels and bedding used by an infected person. A person is contagious until the sores have closed and the scabs healed, experts said.
Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
It is suspected that much of the developed world avoided outbreaks because monkeypox comes from the same viral family as smallpox, and the vaccine for the latter inhibited its transmission. Cases among children and young adults show that lack of protection since smallpox vaccinations were halted 40 years ago when the disease was eradicated.
That said, taking simple precautions like those drilled into us over the past three years — getting vaccinated if in a high-risk group and practicing good hygiene — can make the monkeypox threat a nonfactor for most people. Residents should be aware it has made an appearance near where they live, but there is no cause for alarm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.