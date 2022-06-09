Emergency plans on paper don’t always translate when they are required to be implemented. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case Wednesday after an explosion at the Freeport LNG site on Quintana.
Within minutes of the reported explosion, first responders from surrounding communities were on the scene. Multiple fire trucks, emergency medical services and law enforcement had quickly answered the call, providing far more resources that it turned out were needed.
That speaks well of Freeport LNG’s emergency preparations and the ability of local first responders — many staffed by volunteers — to get there quickly to protect the public.
If there was a hiccup in the implementation, it came on the communication end. Little information was available for the public to assess the level of danger the situation created until long after the “citizen journalists” of social media were in full “I heard” mode. Much of what they shared was incorrect, exaggerated or inflammatory, playing to the alarmist elements among us.
That should not be taken as a criticism of those who attempted to provide information, be they corporate or among first responders. They did their best in an active emergency. Without a singular contact person, however, it created a vacuum misinformants were filling.
We hope that can be corrected in the response plan moving forward. Our recommendation would be that CAER serve as the go-to contact for residents and the media, given that is one of its core purposes and it has the infrastructure in place to spread reliable information quickly.
The main takeaway, however, would be that the response portion of the emergency equation functioned as intended, with first responders getting there quickly and making effective judgments to protect workers and the public. Combined with no workers being injured, it is the best circumstances possible for what could have been a very bad incident.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
