I had just retired from the United States Army and was all set to use my GI bill at Brazosport College when the pandemic hit.
I was spring of 2020, and I decided to put my education on hold and sign up for a program called AmeriCorps out of the Brazoria County Dream Center in May 2020.
This led to my first lesson in food insecurity, which left a lasting impact on me.
During the pandemic, every Monday and Wednesday we would serve the community with a multi-lane drive-through market.
As people drove up, someone took their names. A cart full of food would be waiting for them at the second station.
Included in the commodities were five basic food groups including proteins, grains, fruits and vegetables.
The Brazoria County community and Houston Food Bank generously provided all the items sometimes shipped in by the truckload.
We also delivered to seniors throughout Brazoria County, including Clute, Lake Jackson, Sweeny and Damon.
The drive out to these areas was a nice journey to see others smile and make sure they were in good hands.
As we progressed through the summer, I met more and more folks within the community, and it was great to see people putting their egos aside to help a community in need to fight hunger.
In September 2021 I had learned a lot and was very proud of what us AmeriCorps folks had accomplished.
I learned a lot about transitioning into civilian life, true life and the bonds you can create in communities through work like this. There were many organizations that would come together to make sure the community was fed.
Another thing that was truly inspiring was the Backpack Buddy program managed by the Dream Center to make sure kids had a bag full of peanut butter, jelly, a can of tuna or chicken, fruit and some type of canned vegetable.
As my days at the Dream Center came to a close, I knew I would always remember the impact of food insecurity on our community.
The teamwork we shared to feed our large community allowed us to a break from technology and just have a nice conversation with someone going through a rough time.
As a disabled veteran, the experience I had with the Dream Center and those in need gave me a sense of being needed and that I had the ability to help others even when I’m going through tough times myself. It’s a feeling that can only be duplicated by doing and giving repeatedly.
If ever interested in volunteering, stop by the Brazoria County Dream Center or call 979-388-0280.
Take an hour out of your day to stop by their food pantry to see if you can volunteer. Also coming up is the Dream Gifts program, which the Dream Center hosts every Christmas holiday season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.