Imagine going to work every day to protect American democracy and the cherished right to vote, and being threatened with violence and death just because you did your job.
For election workers in Gillespie County, where the quaint Hill Country hamlet of Fredericksburg is located, this wasn’t some frightening nightmare; it was real life. As a result, every employee in the county’s elections office has resigned, leaving the Texas Secretary of State’s office scrambling to train other county employees to run the November elections.
“We have some people who are pretty fanatical and radical about things,” Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher told the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post newspaper this month, referring to those who have harassed, stalked, intimidated and, yes, threatened to kill county election workers over loony conspiracy theories about election fraud. “Unfortunately, they have driven out our elections administrator, and not just her, but the staff.”
This previously unthinkable threat to American democracy is playing out in elections bureaus across the country, with one in five election workers now saying they will likely resign before 2024. The exodus is a byproduct of former President Donald Trump’s reckless and dangerous lies about the outcome of the 2020 presidential contest, and his ongoing, unsubstantiated claims that U.S. elections are rife with fraud. The lies are fueling an explosion of repulsive and depraved threats directed at those who help make our democracy work. Consider this one: A Tarrant County elections administrator told a U.S. House Committee this month that someone threatened to kill his children, hang him, and let his lifeless body hang in public until “maggots drip out” of his mouth.
Candidates who promote lies about elections are unfit for office
There is no place in American life for such vile, despicable rhetoric. Anyone who threatens elections officials with violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It’s up to elected officials, candidates for office and all of us to denounce this danger to American democracy in the strongest terms possible. Evidence of widespread voter fraud does not exist in Texas or the United States, and any candidate who perpetuates the lie that Joe Biden is not the duly elected president of the United States is not fit for public office. The Texas Republican Convention endorsed that deception in June, approving a resolution asserting that Biden “was not legitimately elected.” It’s a theme Texas GOP officeholders such as U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions and Attorney General Ken Paxton have echoed. Voters should reject them and any other candidates who perpetuate Trump’s lies.
To be clear, our nation’s elections are under not under threat because hard-working, well-meaning election officials or powerful Democratic politicians are sabotaging them. They’re in peril because Trump – the sorest of sore losers – refuses to acknowledge he lost in 2020, and because scores of Republican officeholders and candidates in Texas and elsewhere amplify his lies, adding fuel to the dangerous fires of fear and paranoia. We asked the Republican Party of Texas last week if it would denounce violent threats against elections officials, and whether party officials had discussed the issue with its candidates. We got no response. Republican party officials might not want to address the issue publicly, but federal law enforcement authorities certainly will.
Feds cracking down on election intimidation
The U.S. Justice Department announced this month that its Election Threats Task Force, created in 2021, is investigating more than 1,000 cases of harassment and threats against election workers, with at least 100 of those cases rising to the level of potential prosecution. The department has already charged at least five with federal crimes. One of the accused, Chad Christopher Stark, is from Leander. Stark posted messages on Craigslist encouraging Georgians to kill an election official and federal judges, after Trump lost that state to Biden.
The Texas Secretary of State’s office is urging election officials and poll workers who are threatened or harassed for doing their jobs to immediately report the incident to the FBI or the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Everyone wants to get it right. Just let these election officials do their jobs,” Sam Taylor, deputy Secretary of State for Communications, told our board last week.
Until Trump came along and used the bully pulpit to cast damaging aspersions on our democracy, the vast majority of Americans had faith in the integrity of elections. Sadly, that is no longer the case. American election officials are on the front lines of an increasingly dangerous attack on our democracy. It’s vital that we all stand up and help them defend it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.