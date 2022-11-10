A veteran is a service member who raised his right hand and swore allegiance to his country and his fellow soldiers, is trained to adapt and overcome many obstacles most people will never face and make sacrifices the average person would never consider.
When service members gear up and deploy to various countries in the world, their mission is as much about restoring hope and building trust with people of another land as it is a military objective. As a service member, you learn different cultures and walks of life.
All U.S. Armed Forces are trained to operate on land, sea, air and now the Space Force. One thing we all have in common is we are all veterans, including myself. The day recognizing our service to the nation goes back to the doughboys of World War I, when American soldiers joined they fight in Europe and swayed its outcome.
On May 13, 1938, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed into law a measure designating Nov. 11 each year Armistice Day in honor of World War I veterans. The day coincided with the end of hostilities in Europe on Nov. 11, 1918, and federalized a holiday already recognized in 27 states.
After the greatest mobilization of American forces in World War II and U.S. deployment to the Korean Peninsula, President Dwight D. Eisenhower — who led Allied forces in Europe during World War II — on June 1, 1954, signed into law an expansion of the holiday to include those who served in all conflicts renamed Veterans Day.
I am proud that I am a veteran. I have shaken many hands around the globe, meeting and working together with my brothers and sisters in arms. Each day, I am very proud of what I have done and what I have achieved.
I deployed twice to Iraq, then to Afghanistan and finally to Kuwait. We developed common bonds and teamwork as we tried to accomplish missions. As combat engineers/combat cameramen, we continuously worked on convoys, rebuilding the infrastructure and defusing Improvised Explosive Devices.
As I was adjusting to civilian life, I faced many obstacles to get to where I am today. To this day, it takes courage and hope to face each day.
On Tuesday, I had the pleasure of meeting Helen Patton, granddaughter of Gen. George S. Patton, as she spoke to the Rotary Club at the Doris Williams Civic Center in Lake Jackson. The presentation she gave was just sensational. The history, the motivation and legacy she carries to this day was so energetic. It took me back to my glory days as I loved working and mentoring the soldiers I had while in the army. Mrs. Patton’s humorous stories and hearing the military legacy of her family took me back to when my dad was in U.S. Coast Guard Aviation/U.S. Air Force, pulling in fishermen 150 miles off the Texas coast from a helicopter, or taking photos during his time in Vietnam.
My mom was a darkroom technician/photographer in the U.S. Air Force. To this day you can go to the Wings over the Rockies museum in Aurora, Colorado, outside of Denver and see a photo of her teaching students proper darkroom techniques.
When we mark Veterans Day this Friday, let’s remember current service members and those who wore the uniform in the past. Memorial Day is to honor fallen service members and Armed Forces Day is to honor those still serving our great country, but Veterans Day is to recognize the sacrifices made by those still living who wore the uniform in the past — and their service should never be forgotten or minimized.
The town of Sweeny is this year’s host for the county Veterans Day celebration, including the parade that starts at 11 a.m. and travels from from Gazebo Park on FM 524 in Sweeny to Sweeny High School, where a program follows at 1 p.m. The grand marshals will be the two oldest surviving service members of World War II.
Also in Sweeny that day will be the traditional free breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459, and at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. fourth-grade students at Sweeny Elementary School will present a program honoring past service members.
Up the road in West Columbia, veterans and active-duty personnel are invited to a free breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., and restaurants around Southern Brazoria County are offering free meals to those who wore the uniform.
The Warrior’s Refuge VetFest, 212 N. 14th St. in West Columbia, will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the cookoff and showing of the new “Top Gun” movie, then continue from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday with a live auction, car show, public barbecue, bike run, vendors, live music by Jackson Avenue and kids activities.
Veterans Day should be marked by gatherings of America’s families and a celebration of the brotherhood and sacrifices of our men and women who served their country. Find an event to show them your appreciation this weekend.
